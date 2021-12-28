Hampton girls batter Harvard - make tourney finals

HAMPTON – The same day the five-day NSAA moratorium ended, the Hampton Hawk girls basketball team went out and put up 69 points in a win over Harvard in the opening round of the Hampton Holiday Tournament.

Hampton jumped to a 19-5 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back as they improved to 3-5 with the 69-31 win over the Harvard Cardinals.

Hampton will take on Wilcox-Hildreth in the final as they defeated Kenesaw in their first round game.

Hampton led 36-16 at the half and outscored the Cardinals 33-15 over the final 16 minutes to account for the 38-point win.

Hampton junior Lillian Dose put up 21 points, she had six steals and she dished out three assists to lead the Hawks. Senior Kaylei Joseph added 12 points, and one assist, steal and rebound.

Freshman Gavin Gilmore had eight points and two rebounds.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Aimee Whetstine-Jones who tied Dose for game-high honors with 21.

Harvard 5 11 6 9-31

Hampton 19 17 15 18-69