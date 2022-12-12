Hampton girls’ basketball drops 45-30 contest to Osceola

HAMPTON – The Osceola Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on Friday night with a 45-30 in in girl’s Crossroads Conference action at Hampton.

Osceola slowly pulled away over the four quarters as they led 11-6 after one and 25-15 at the half.

Osceola pushed their lead to 16 points at 39-23 through three quarters and Hampton outscored the visitors from Polk County 7-6 over the final eight minutes.

Osceola junior Emma Recker had a huge game with 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 at the line. The only other player to reach double figures for the Bulldogs was junior Courtney Sunday with 10.

Osceola was 19 of 46 from the field and 2 of 10 behind the three-point arc. The Bulldogs were 5 of 8 at the free throw line.

Hampton was led by senior Lillian Dose with 15 and sophomore Gavin Gilmore added seven. Hampton was 11 of 29 from the floor and 1 of 4 on 3-point shots.

The Hawks were 7 of 18 at the line.

Osceola held a 27-21 advantage on the boards with junior Rori Wieseman leading the Bulldogs with nine while Dose and Gilmore each had seven for Hampton.

Hampton (0-3) will host Elba on Tuesday night.

Osceola (3-0) 11 14 14 6-45

Hampton (0-3) 6 9 8 7-30