Hampton climbs to 2-5 with 58-46 win at Meridian

DAYKIN – The Hampton Hawks hit the road Tuesday night and picked up their second win of the season in a 58-46 decision at Meridian in boys CRC hoops action. No quarter-by-quarter box score was available.

Hampton shot 22 of 56 (39%) from the floor, including 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. However, the Hawks connected on just 8 of 22 chances at the foul line for a 36% success rate.

Sophomore Kash Majerus fueled the offense, racking up 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting (73%). He also hit on 3 of 4 free throws. Behind him, Wyatt Dose and Brayden Dose both shot 5 of 14 from the floor and poured in 12 points each as three Hawks cracked double figures.

Eli Arndt notched five points, Jack Bullis and Porter Dose recorded three apiece and Isaac Malsbury and Korbin Stump rounded out the scoring with two each.

Wyatt Dose led the Hampton effort on the glass with 12 rebounds to complete his double-double. Majerus added nine boards as the Hawks finished with 38 for the game, 18 of which came on the offensive glass.

Brayden Dose paced Hampton with five assists and six steals as the Hawks moved to 2-5 on the season in the final game before the moratorium. Stats for Meridian were not available.

Hampton will return to the hardwood in Kenesaw for holiday tournament action on Dec. 29 and 30.