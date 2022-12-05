 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hampton basketball opens season on the road at BDS

BRUNING – The 2022-23 season opened for both the Hampton girls and boys basketball teams last Friday night at Bruning/Davenport/Shickley.

The girls came up short 52-22 to D-1 No. 5 BDS while the Hampton boys lost a 60-38 contest to the Eagles

BDS 52, Hampton 22

The BDS girls jumped to a 15-4 lead through the first eight minutes and never looked back.

The Eagles led 34-6 at the half and won the second half 18-16 as the Hawks dropped their opener.

Hampton was led in scoring by junior Nevaeh Lukassen and sophomore Raegan Hansen with six points each, while Brooke Lubke added five.

The Hawks were 9 of 43 from the field and connected on 2 of 7 3-point attempts, both by Hansen. Junior Shae Kingery led the rebounding with eight while Lukassen posted six boards.

BDS 60, Hampton 38

The BDS boys jumped out early with a 16-5 run and added to that advantage with a 22-9 second quarter blitz opening a 38-14 halftime lead.

No other stats were available.

