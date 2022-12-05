Hampton basketball opens season on the road at BDS

BRUNING – The 2022-23 season opened for both the Hampton girls and boys basketball teams last Friday night at Bruning/Davenport/Shickley.
The girls came up short 52-22 to D-1 No. 5 BDS while the Hampton boys lost a 60-38 contest to the Eagles
BDS 52, Hampton 22
The BDS girls jumped to a 15-4 lead through the first eight minutes and never looked back.
The Eagles led 34-6 at the half and won the second half 18-16 as the Hawks dropped their opener.
Hampton was led in scoring by junior Nevaeh Lukassen and sophomore Raegan Hansen with six points each, while Brooke Lubke added five.
The Hawks were 9 of 43 from the field and connected on 2 of 7 3-point attempts, both by Hansen. Junior Shae Kingery led the rebounding with eight while Lukassen posted six boards.
People are also reading…
BDS 60, Hampton 38
The BDS boys jumped out early with a 16-5 run and added to that advantage with a 22-9 second quarter blitz opening a 38-14 halftime lead.
No other stats were available.