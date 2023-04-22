FULLERTON – The Nebraska Christian Eagles girls track and field team scored 50 points alone in the 1600 and 3200 meter races as they pulled away for a dominating team win at the Palmer invite on Thursday.

Nebraska Christian took the top five places in the 3200 as they rolled up 121 points to the second-place Fullerton Warriors with 88. The Warriors, Arcadia-Loup City (85) and Central Valley 80.5 battled it out for second place.

Rounding out the top five was Wood River with 47 points.

High Plains came in ninth place with 20 points, while the Hampton Hawks managed two points and finished 12th in the 12-team field.

High Plains scored in five events with Emily Ackerson’s throw in the discus producing a third place finish and six points. Her throw of 101-04 was her personal best.

The Storm’s Kenzie Wruble, a senior, took fourth place in the 300 hurdles and in that same race Esperanza Lesiak finished sixth. Wruble also picked up four more team points in the long jump with a fourth-place effort.

The Storm’s 4x800 relay team of Courtney Carlstrom, Peyton Hofman, Rylee Hofman and Madi Zerr crossed the line in fifth place.

Hampton’s only two points came courtesy of senior Lillian Dose, who placed sixth in both the shot put and the discus.

Hampton will compete on Monday at the Tom White invite in McCool Junction and on Tuesday, High Plains, Fillmore Central, Exeter-Milligan and Cross County will be at the Shelby-Rising City invite, which gets underway at 10 a.m.

Girls team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian (NC) 121; 2.Fullerton (FUL) 88; 3.Arcadia-Loup City (ALC) 85; 4.Central Valley (CV) 80.5; 5.Wood River (WR) 47; 6.Palmer (PAL) 22.5; 7.Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family (HLF) 22; 8.Burwell (BUR) 21: 9.High Plains (HP) 20; 10.Elba (ELB) 11; 11.St. Edward (STE) 6; 12.Hampton (HAM) 2.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Taylor McIntyre, CV, 13.61

200-1.Macie Peters, WR, 28.06

400-1.Alexis Johnson, CV, 1:03.10

800-1.Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 2:30.39

1600-1.Hannah Swanson, 5:49.42

3200-1.Hannah Swanson, NC, 12:18.65

100H-1.Lainie Ziemba, FUL, 18.01; 6.Rylee Hoffman, HP, 20.21

300LH-1.Teagan Gonsior, FUL, 53.14; 4.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 56.70; 6.Esperanza Lesiak, HP, 58.37

4x100-1.Central Valley 51.88

4x400-1.Central Valley, CV, 4:21.60

4x800-1.Nebraska Christian 10:41.86; 5.High Plains 13:05.92 (Courtney Carlstrom, Peyton Hofman, Rylee Hofman, Madi Zerr)

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Jessica Stieb, ALC, 40-0 ¾; 6.Lillian Dose, HAM. 31-2 ½

Discus-1.Jessica Stieb, ALC, 139-06;3.Emily Ackerson, HP, 101-04; 6.Lillian Dose, HAM, 92-11

High Jump-1.Marlea Donahey, PAL, 4-9

Pole Vault-1.Amanda Carlson, NC, 8-7

Long Jump-1.Teagan Gonsior, FUL, 16-9 ¾; 4.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 14-3 ½; 6.Courtney Carlstrom, HP, 13-5 ¾

Triple Jump-1.Teagan Gonsior, FUL, 34-0 ½