Hampton alum Kayla Gaugen has big plans for the Hawks

The 2006 graduate takes the reins from Diane Torson after six years as the Hawks’ junior high coach

Under the guidance of legendary coach Diane Torson, the Hampton Hawks turned into a Class D2 volleyball powerhouse, winning back-to-back state titles in 2000 and 2001 and adding a third one (and the program’s fourth overall) during an undefeated campaign in 2016.

Hampton reached the state tournament seven times in eight years from 2000-07, winning a pair of titles and a runner-up finish in 2003. The Hawks made return trips to state in 2011, 2015 and 2016, Torson’s steady presence guiding them through it all.

This fall, after more than 670 career wins, Torson is stepping away from Hampton volleyball. Tasked with filling her shoes and carrying on Hampton’s tradition is a familiar face – alum Kayla Gaughen, who played under Torson until her graduation in 2006.

Though this season marks her first as the head coach at the high school level, many of the current Hawks are already familiar with Gaughen, who spent the past six years as the Hampton junior high coach.

Prior to that, Gaughen coached club volleyball in Omaha and worked with the reserves at Bellevue East before returning home to raise a family while working for her alma mater.

“I did a lot of spring work with all of them, so I’ve been around them for a long time. I think the transition into the head role has been easy,” she said. “It’s nice because we’ve known each other and I think they respond well with that. Even with different coaching styles, they’re responding really well to what I want instead of what they’re used to seeing.”

The Hawks’ head coach admitted her years playing and learning under Torson heavily impacted her coaching style. Specifically, that includes an emphasis on the basic skills and developing those before diving into more advanced concepts.

“I’ve learned it’s about the control and the skill,” Gaughen said. “The fundamentals need to come first before we’re just out there playing. That’s what I took from her the most is to not jump into so many things that they’re not ready for.”

The old adage says ‘familiarity breeds contempt,’ but in the Hawks’ case it’s breeding a smooth transition during the coaching change.

Gaughen’s efforts are assisted by the strong relationships she’s built with her players on and off the court, something she said is her favorite part of the job.

“I think it’s important that you can relate to girls and let them know you can have fun, your coach isn’t always super strict and you can let loose a little bit,” she said. “Having those relationships builds a lot of trust and it transfers over to the court. They trust what you’re saying and they want to fight for you.”

As with any coaching transition, Hampton will no doubt look different under Gaughen this fall than it did under Torson.

The Hawks lose a few key seniors in all-area selections Kylie Mersch and Zaya Stuart, but some of the returners will also see their roles change once the season rolls around.

In particular, the head coach noted incoming juniors Nevaeh Lukassen and Shae Kingery and sophomore-to-be Gavin Gilmore as really excelling in their new spots. Lukassen moved into the middle and Gilmore slid into one of Hampton’s outside spots, while Kingery slid from setter to libero.

“Nevaeh has done a really good job converting to what middles do and what they look for blocking-wise. The way she hits too, it’s definitely different. She’s really stepped up her game,” Gaughen said. “Shae has very good court awareness. She’s very good at watching, reading and being patient. Those two together are going to do really well, and then Gavin has done a lot of work on her own going into camps, and she’ll be a big factor when she’s on.”

Long-term, Gaughen said the expectations include reaching the championship match of the CRC tournament, winning subdistrict and district titles and returning to state. For now, though, the Hawks are focusing on playing with consistency and grit.

“We have a lot more fight. It’s been a few years where we have lacked the confidence in coming back where we’re down a few points,” she said. “If we’re down a lot or tied, we have a hard time overcoming those. We have a lot of grit this year, and it’s really nice to see. That’s what brings a good team together.”

As the changing of the guard occurs at Hampton, the opportunity to continue to build on her alma mater’s tradition of success is not lost on Gaughen.

“Hampton has such a sense of pride, and when I was in school we dominated. Walking into any gym, we didn’t have any fear factor that we weren’t going to win,” she said. “We were Class D2 runner-ups (in 2003) and I went to state every year, so coming back and trying to keep that legacy that Torson has had for so long, it’s a good feeling to continue to do that for a school that I grew up in.”