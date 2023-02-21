FULLERTON – The Hampton Hawks placed three players in double figures and their 2022-2023 season lived to see another day as they defeated the Palmer Tigers 47-43 in the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed game of the D2-6 at Fullerton on Monday night.

Hampton got off to a quick start as they built a 20-5 lead after the first eight-minutes, but Palmer was not throwing in the towel as they were looking for their second win of the season.

Hampton led 30-23 at the break and after the third quarter the Hawks lead had shrunk to 35-31.

Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and Hampton recorded their eighth win by four points.

Hawks sophomore Wyatt Dose led the way with 17 points, junior Eli Arndt added 11 and Brayden Dose, also a junior, chipped in with 10.

Hampton was 13 of 45 from the field for 29% and connected on 8 of 28 3-pointers for 29%. Hampton finished 13 of 28 at the line.

Dose also collected eight rebounds, Arndt and Isaac Malsbury each had two assists and Porter Dose had four steals.

No team or individual stats were available for Palmer.

Hampton took on Fullerton Tuesday night in the first of two semifinal games. The other game features St. Edward vs. Giltner scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Palmer (1-19) 5 18 8 12-43

Hampton (8-14) 20 10 5 12-47