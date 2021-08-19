Hall of Famer Frank Reader was a frosh on York's first football team in 1897

By News-Times Staff

York Duke Football Hall of Fame welcomes first six members

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.

Each member made their mark on York football history.

The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Frank Reader 1897-1900

Frank Reader was a freshman on the very first York Football team in 1897. He played from 1897-1900, serving as a captain his junior and senior seasons. His teams compiled a career record of 20 wins, 3 losses and 3 ties.

Most memorably, he played on the team that still holds the current school record of an 81-0 win over Bellwood.