Haley Hoarty returns home to coach Panther volleyball

A three-sport athlete and 2012 graduate, Hoarty inherits a young roster coming off an 0-29 campaign

GENEVA – Not so long ago, Haley Hoarty donned the black and purple of Fillmore Central, suiting up for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track during her high school career until her graduation in 2012.

After a stint at Milford, Hoarty returned to Geneva as a junior high coach for a few years. This fall, however, her job description will change as she takes over the reigns as head coach of the Fillmore Central volleyball program.

Hoarty played four years for Doane volleyball in college but always had an eye on a coaching career even during her playing days. That desire stemmed from watching her father coach when she was younger, and Hoarty knew she wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps one day.

“Growing up going to basketball and football practice every day, riding on the bus with the team, and listening to after game locker room chats are some of my best childhood memories,” she said. “My dad was the best role model. I love that he still attends past players' weddings, celebrations, etc. He showed me how coaches can have a positive and lasting impact on athletes' lives.”

After her playing career at Doane ended, Hoarty spent three years as the head coach at Milford, where she “loved every minute spent” there. However, she knew she was ready to start a family and began searching for a job back home.

A position at Fillmore Central was open, so Hoarty returned to Geneva.

“I coached at the junior high level for a few years and then decided with the help of all the family and friends I have in the area, I was ready to step into the high school position,” she said. “I know my girls will love growing up in the gym around my high school team just like I did, but I am also blessed with a fabulous support system that will keep them busy during late game nights.”

Hoarty’s rebuilding efforts will be helped by a young roster, as the Panthers only graduate one senior from last year’s squad that endured plenty of growing pains during a winless campaign.

Fillmore Central will still be young this fall with a six-woman senior class, but the group – headlined by returning YNT all-area selection Reyna Hafer in the middle – provides the Panthers with some key veteran leadership.

Starting libero Angie Schademann also returns for her sophomore year, but Hoarty said there’s been a strong sense of work ethic and buy-in across the roster.

“Our girls are really invested in making the program better, making the culture feel different,” she said. “(They’ve) really bought in and have good effort. I would look for a lot of girls to contribute and do good things.”

It’s uncertain what to expect for Fillmore Central during Hoarty’s first season this fall, but with a lot of young pieces looking to further their development and some important veteran leadership from the seniors, the future looks bright for the Panthers.

“We’re excited to get started. We’re excited to make a different culture around Fillmore Central volleyball and kind of get some new traditions going,” Hoarty said. “I talked to the seniors about leaving a legacy, and they’re excited to start that.”