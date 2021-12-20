 Skip to main content
Haiden Hild is YNT Male Athlete of the Week
Haiden Hild is YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Cross County senior Haiden Hild shot lights out last week as he was 12 of 18 overall for 66% from 3-point range and 14 of 24 overall from the field for 58%. The senior set a new Cross County record for threes in a game with eight against BDS Friday night as he went 8 of 12 overall and he also knocked down 4 of 6 against Hampton the previous night. He scored 28 points in the win over BDS and he added 14 against Hampton to give him a two-game average of 21 per game. Hild is averaging 10.7 points per game this year and he has hit 16 of 38 attempted 3-pointers for 42%.

