Haiden Hild is YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Cross County senior Haiden Hild shot lights out last week as he was 12 of 18 overall for 66% from 3-point range and 14 of 24 overall from the field for 58%. The senior set a new Cross County record for threes in a game with eight against BDS Friday night as he went 8 of 12 overall and he also knocked down 4 of 6 against Hampton the previous night. He scored 28 points in the win over BDS and he added 14 against Hampton to give him a two-game average of 21 per game. Hild is averaging 10.7 points per game this year and he has hit 16 of 38 attempted 3-pointers for 42%.