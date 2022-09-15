Haggadone's 23rd blast sets York career record

YORK – Over the weekend, York senior Lauryn Haggadone moved into a three-way tie atop the Dukes’ career home run leaderboard with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-6 win over GACC at the Lakeview invite.

She didn’t stay there long. Three batters into Tuesday’s game at Lincoln Northwest, Haggadone clobbered the second pitch of the at-bat over the centerfield fence for a three-run jack to spark a 10-1 rout.

More significantly, it marked the senior’s 23rd career blast, moving her past Lauren Riley (2014-17) and Jordyn Stearns (2012-15) into sole possession of the program’s career record.

Just three days after she tied Riley and Stearns, Haggadone stood alone at the top as the Dukes’ biggest slugger ever.

“I cannot even begin to describe the feeling of this accomplishment,” she said. “Since I was 6 years old softball has been my life. The amount of time and hard work that I have spent on and off the field has got me where I am today. Without the help of Phil Seevers and Mike Roth, two of the best hitting coaches I’ve ever worked with, I could not have accomplished this milestone.”

Haggadone’s ride to the top of York’s home run charts was not always the smoothest journey.

After bopping 10 home runs with 30 RBIs and a .516 on-base percentage and posting a 5.33 ERA with seven wins and 84 Ks in the circle during a standout sophomore campaign, Haggadone has battled the injury bug over the past two years as a knee issue hampered her pitching ability.

A pair of major knee surgeries followed, and the senior said she still grapples with the aftermath of the injuries.

“I have had to work extra hard to get back to the swing I had prior to the injuries, but I finally feel comfortable with my swing again,” she said. “I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for always pushing me to do my very best and picking me up when I need it the most.”

Haggadone’s comfort at the plate shows in her numbers, as the third baseman is enjoying a monster senior season at the dish. She’s second on the team in both batting average (.490) and hits (24) and is in a three-way tie for second with four doubles.

She’s left the yard a team-high five times in 16 games and has driven in 22 runs, the most among Duke batters. For the season, Haggadone boasts a .500 on-base percentage, .877 slugging percentage and 1.378 OPS, all of which rank third on the team.

“Lauryn Haggadone will go down in York Duke history as one of the best batters in the program,” head coach Kent Meyers said. “The previous two record holders will be in the York Duke Hall of Fame. I am, as with the other coaches, also very pleased with her leadership this year. With only two seniors, she has made her voice present and heard.”

In addition to the career home run record, Haggadone is third on the Dukes’ career doubles chart with 26 – 12 shy of record-holder Karlee Seevers’ 38. She’s also inside the program top 10 in career hits (117, T-7th), RBIs (92, 7th), batting average (.409, 7th) and on-base percentage (.468, 7th).

As Haggadone’s prep career winds to a close over the next month, her impact on the Dukes’ offensive records will continue to grow as the senior breaks her own career record with every moonshot. Still, despite the personal accolades, Haggadone said her biggest priority is helping York find team success.

“I am so glad and blessed that I have been able to help my team in this way,” she said. “I look forward to the rest of the season and continuing to contribute to the success of the team."