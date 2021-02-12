Haggadone sparks Dukes with game-high 23 points

YORK - The York Dukes picked up their second win in a row on Friday night as they held off their arch rivals the Seward Bluejays in Central Conference boys hoops action.
York used a 20-10 run to open the game and never relinquished the lead as they improved to 5-14 with the 56-40 win.
The Dukes dominated the glass in the first quarter 12-3, but the Bluejays webt to work on the boards in the second quarter and that allowed them to fight back to only a 29-25 deficit at the half.
York led 26-13 with 4:49 to play in the second, but the Bluejays closed out the quarter on a 12-3 run. Seward got a pair of three-pointers from sophomore Drew Covalt and another from Leighton Limback during the run.
After a rough effort on the glass over the first eight minutes, Seward out rebounded the Dukes 13-5 in the second quarter.
York led by six points with around five minutes to play in regulation, but senior Matt Haggadone, who had 14 points in the first half, added nine more in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 23 points.
Fellow senior Jake Erwin chipped in with 15 and Barrett Olson added six.
York was 25 of 54 from the field over all for just under 50 percent, but struggled with the 3-point shot as only 3 of 12 fell. York was 3 of 7 at the free throw line.
“I like the fact that we got more shots in the paint tonight than three-point shots,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty after the win. “We still need to work a little more on boxing out on the rebounds. I think they might have had four or five offensive rebounds off missed free throws and we have to do a better job than that.”
Lamberty felt Matt Haggadone had turned a corner after some early season struggles.
“Matt was struggling so much with his three-point shot and I think he finally convinced himself to drive the ball and get to the basket,” Lamberty said. “Matt was really aggressive tonight and he did a good job of taking what the defense gave him.”
Seward was led in scoring by junior Sam Schroeder with 10 and adding eight points each was Covalt and Limback.
The Jays were 12 of 37 from the field and that included just 3 of 14 on 3-point shots. Seward was 13 of 24 at the charity stripe.
York finished up with 32 rebounds to the Jays 27 and the Dukes turned the ball over 12 times to 16 for Seward.
York is back in action today as they make up a postponed game at Crete. Tip off time for the contest is 2 p.m.
Seward (7-14) 10 15 6 9-40
York (4-14) 20 9 12 15-56