Haggadone sparks Dukes with game-high 23 points

YORK - The York Dukes picked up their second win in a row on Friday night as they held off their arch rivals the Seward Bluejays in Central Conference boys hoops action.

York used a 20-10 run to open the game and never relinquished the lead as they improved to 5-14 with the 56-40 win.

The Dukes dominated the glass in the first quarter 12-3, but the Bluejays webt to work on the boards in the second quarter and that allowed them to fight back to only a 29-25 deficit at the half.

York led 26-13 with 4:49 to play in the second, but the Bluejays closed out the quarter on a 12-3 run. Seward got a pair of three-pointers from sophomore Drew Covalt and another from Leighton Limback during the run.

After a rough effort on the glass over the first eight minutes, Seward out rebounded the Dukes 13-5 in the second quarter.

York led by six points with around five minutes to play in regulation, but senior Matt Haggadone, who had 14 points in the first half, added nine more in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 23 points.

Fellow senior Jake Erwin chipped in with 15 and Barrett Olson added six.