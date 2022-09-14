Haggadone’s 3-run bomb one for the record books

LINCOLN – A walk, an error and a three-run home run by York’s new career home run leader Lauryn Haggadone was all the Dukes would need in their matchup with the Lincoln Northwest Falcons on Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Lauryn Mattox held the Falcons to just three hits and struck out 10 batters on the way to the 10-1 win to improve to 10-6 on the year.

The loss dropped the Falcons to 1-13.

Mattox also had a big night at the plate as she was 2 for 4 with three RBIs including a home run and a triple. Haggadone, whose career home run total is 23 and who will set a new record every time she homers the rest of the year, was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and she drove in four runs.

York finished the game with 10 hits, the top four in the line-up producing seven hits, seven runs and eight RBIs. Along with Haggadone and Mattox, Maggie Rauert also went yard, had two hits in four at bats and an RBI.

The Falcons, a first year-program, were led at the plate by M. Kynzee who had two of the team’s three hits. The Northwest defense also struggled allowing five unearned runs on four errors.

The Dukes, who came in with error issues, were charted with one mistake in the field leading to the Falcons’ only run which was unearned.

York (10-6) will be in Hastings at the USA State Softball Complex where they will take on the 9-9 Bennington Badgers in the first round of the Hastings Tigers tournament.