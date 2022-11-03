Hafer signs to play volleyball at Concordia University

GENEVA – Fillmore Central senior Reyna Hafer had narrowed her list of college choices down to around four schools, but one has had her interest for the past couple of years.

On Tuesday, November 1 at Fillmore Central High School, Hafer made it official as she signed with the Concordia Bulldogs to extend her education and play volleyball for the Bulldogs program.

“I have been interested in going to Concordia for a couple of years now. Concordia is one of the few schools that I was looking into, others being UNK, Peru State, and Wayne State University,” Hafer said by an email interview. “Concordia was definitely on the top of my list because they are closest to home, they offer the academics I want, and they have a good volleyball program.”

While the Panther volleyball program had a rough season this past year, Hafer led the team in kills with 112. Shw was also top five in ace serves with 10, led the team in blocks with 44 and finished the season with 60 digs.

Hafer said that at this time she really don’t know what her role will be as an incoming freshman.

“When I decided on going to Concordia, I met with coach Ben Boldt and coach Angie Boldt to talk more about playing for them. At the end of that meeting they offered me a scholarship to come play for them next year,” added Hafer. “Concordia really hasn't reached out to me about my role as a freshman. They have told me that if I have any questions or need help with anything I can reach out to them and they will help me as best as they can.”

Both Ben and Angie Boldt are Nebraska natives. Ben hails from Hickman, NE and has been the head coach since 2017 and Angie is from St. Paul and has been there since 2018.

The 6-0 senior will play basketball for the Panthers this winter.