Griffins survive T-Wolves' best shot in district final

ODELL – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves bounced back twice on Saturday in the D2-5 district championship and came within a whisker of pulling a huge upset over the No. 5 rated Diller-Odell Griffins.

Diller-Odell (29-5) took the first set with relative ease 25-13, but that only fired up E-M, 19-12 and No. 10 in the ratings, as they won the second set 25-17.

In the third it was all Griffins 25-10, but the T-Wolves dug deep and fought back to send the match to a fifth set with a 25-22 win in set number four.

The fifth set was a back-and-forth battle that the Griffins finally put away by the final score of 15-13.

The Griffins were led at the net by Montana State recruit Karli Heidemann who pounded 30 kills on 38 of 40 swings. The senior ended the match hitting .700. As a team the Griffins finished with 61 kills. Freshman Berkelee Beekman chipped in with 11 and Baileigh Vilda added 10.

Diller-Odell held a commanding 61-37 advantage in kills and had a team hitting percentage of .475.

Exeter-Milligan freshman Kaydence Haase had 14 kills on 32 of 38 attacks while junior Savana Krupicka was charted with 11 winners on 21 of 24 swings.

Serving was huge for both teams as they combined to serve up 22 aces with D-O leading the way with 15. Vilda had seven and the Timberwolves were led by Haase, also with seven.

Senior Jozie Kanode set up the T-Wolf offense with 34 set assists while junior Keira Hennerberg had 52 for the Griffins.

Heidemann also led the way for Diller-Odell on defense with 15 digs and senior Morgan White led the Timberwolves with 10.

Another huge factor was the Griffin block. They had 10 in the win with sophomore Myleigh Weers the team leader with five and both McKinney and Vilda added three each.

Junior Malorie Staskal led Exeter-Milligan with two.

Exeter-Milligan head coach Madelynn Fousek loses two seniors with Kanode and White, but will return a lot of underclassman who gained valuable experience this year.