Gress finishes seventh at 2022 Winnebago Lady Indian Invite

WINNEBAGO – The South Sioux City girls, the prohibitive favorite to win the team championship in Nebraska this year, added yet another invite win to their resume as they captured the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite on Wednesday.

SSC racked up 185 points to 117 for second place Norfolk while third place went to Fremont with 104 points.

High Plains freshman Dakota Gress posted a 3-2 record at the meet and she finished in seventh place at 130 pounds. Gress, now 12-4 on the year defeated Chloe Ellingsen of Harrisburg by pin in 1:40, but lost in the second round to Yutan’s Jordyn Campbell (23-3) of Yutan by pin in 1:22.

Gress ended up wrestling for seventh place where she won by no contest over Kianna Wingender of Bennington.

Gress will be in action at the High Plains Invite in Columbus at Central Community College on Thursday, January 8.