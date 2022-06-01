Gresham Blackbirds fall 5-1 at Milford in softball

MILFORD – The Gresham Blackbirds drew first blood in their first game of the season at Milford on Wednesday evening, but the Milford Express answered back with a pair of runs in the first and second innings, plus another in the third, to crawl out of the early hole and pull away for a 5-1 win.

Savannah Horne drew a walk to lead off the game for Gresham before two quick outs brought Ava Fischer to the plate. Fischer delivered, knocking a ground ball through the infield for an RBI single as Horne raced home on the play to give the Blackbirds an early lead.

Milford responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead, but Fischer struck a batter out to end the inning and strand runners on second and third.

Ellie Tempel hammered a sharp ground ball up the middle into center field for a leadoff single in the top of the second, but the next two batters struck out to bring Rachel Garcia to the plate. Garcia singled back up the middle to put runners on the corners for Cora Payne, who never got a chance to drive in the runners.

In the middle of the at bat, Tempel attempted to score on a wild pitch but was tagged out at the plate for the final out of the inning.

Milford’s first two batters reached to lead off the home half of the inning, and an RBI groundout made it 3-1. A two-out single plated another run, but Fischer induced a groundout to second base to end the inning as the Express left the bases loaded.

Horne laced a two-out single up the middle for Gresham in the top of the third, but the Blackbirds could not drive in the third baseman. Milford added another run in the home half to take a four-run lead into the fourth.

The Blackbirds threatened in their final at-bat thanks to a one-out single from Fischer and Tempel’s two-out base knock, but a strikeout stranded both runners and ended the game.

Tempel and Fischer led the Gresham lineup, as both players went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and the former drove in the Blackbirds’ lone run. Horne went 1 for 1 with a single, a walk and a run scored, while Garcia notched Gresham’s sixth and final hit.

Fischer took the loss in the circle for the Blackbirds, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits and five walks with a pair of strikeouts.