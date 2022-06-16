Gresham Blackbird 18s rally, beat Aurora Impact 6-5

Impact defensive miscues lead to three unearned runs in the third

GRESHAM - With a busy weekend schedule of softball ahead for the three teams in action at the Gresham tri on Thursday night, all three coaches agreed to one-hour time limits instead of the traditional 75 minutes.

The Gresham 18-U Blackbirds came from four runs down and scored three times each in the second and the third innings to come away with the 6-5 win in the opening game over the Aurora Impact.

The Impact and Columbus Bullets were schedule in the second game with Gresham and Columbus closing out the three-game slate.

The temperatures for the weekend are supposed to be approaching triple digits with the heat index at 110 degrees.

Aurora took the early lead when they plated four runs in the top of the second against Gresham starter Savannah Horne who went the distance to earn the win. The Centennial junior-to-be allowed just three hits and struck out five Impact batters

Aurora scored their four runs on just two hits, a wild pitch, one error and three walks.

Gresham cut the deficit to just 4-3 in the bottom of the second when Cora Hoffschneider, Ellie Tempel and Marina Saeger led off the frame with singles, Saeger’s safety scoring Hoffschneider.

An Aurora error allowed another run and all runners advanced one base.

Aurora got out of the inning when their starter struck out three Blackbirds in a row.

A trio of walks, an error and a wild pitch helped the Impact to get one run back and the lead going to the bottom of the third was 5-3.

A single by Mallory Rozendal, a walk, two errors accompanied by one base-on-balls gave the hosts a 6-5 lead.

Aurora got the tying run to second base as time expired, but the Impact could not produce a hit to tie the game and Gresham escaped with the 6-5 win in three and a half innings.

Gresham finished the game with five hits.

Aurora Impact 041 0-5 4 4

Gresham Blackbirds 033 x-6 5 2