Gresham 18U cruises to 8-0 win over Pinnacle Bank

Dey walked to put runners on first and second for Ziegler, who drove in both on a 2-RBI double. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Nisly single. Houk singled to put runners on first and second and a wild pitch moved both runners over, but Hartshorn grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.

Dey came on in relief of Ziegler to start the third inning. Ziegler left holding a 7-0 lead and allowed no runs on two hits with no walks or strikeouts in two innings of work. Dey ran into a little bit of trouble in the third, walking two batters with one out, but she got out of the jam with a lineout to first and a strikeout.

In the bottom of the third, Klug reached on a one-out single and Kinnett drew a two-out walk. A wild pitch moved both runners over for Steckly, who cashed in with an RBI single. Heidtbrink struck out to end the inning, but the run gave Gresham an 8-0 lead.

Dey found herself in another jam in the fourth inning after allowing a pair of one-out singles. Another single to right field appeared it would put Pinnacle Bank on the board, but Syd Kinnett threw a laser to the plate and Hartshorn applied the tag for the second out. Dey then coaxed a ground ball to second base to escape the jam and keep the shutout intact.