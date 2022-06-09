Gresham 18s overcome early deficit, beat Calvary 5-4

Horne leads Gresham 18-U Blackbirds on the mound and at the plate

GRESHAM - The Gresham 18-U girls’ softball team hosted the Calvary Neumann Blaze and David City Crossfire at the Gresham ballpark Thursday night.

The first game featured the Gresham Blackbirds and the Calvary Blaze. After spotting the visitors a 1-0 lead, Gresham plated four runs in the third and held on for the 5-4 win.

Gresham’s four runs came on three hits and two Calvary errors that led to all four runs being unearned.

An error allowed Mallory Rozendahl to reach first, then a walk to Lillian Butzke and a hard single to shortstop off the bat of Marina Saeger. A wild throw allowed the first Gresham run to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Horne, who picked up the win on the hill for the Blackbirds, singled, driving in a run, followed by a Libbie Kubicek single that would push the Blackbird lead to 4-1.

Calvary used a wild pitch and a single to trim the margin to 4-2, but in the bottom of the fourth, Cora Schneider homered to dead center field and the Blackbird got their three-run cushion back.

Hoffschneider’s home run would prove to be the difference as Calvary scored two times in the top of the sixth, before time ran out securing the Gresham win.

Horne allowed just four hits, two of those coming in the top of the sixth and she recorded four strikeouts while walking four and hitting two batters.

Gresham finished with seven hits as Horne had was 2 for 2 with a stolen base; Morgan Steckly also had two hits in two plate appearances, while Kubicek, Hoffschneider and Saeger accounted for the rest of the offense.

Gresham was scheduled to play David City Crossfire following a matchup between David City and Calvary.

The Blackbirds will be in action this weekend at Hastings in district action.

Calvary (Neumann) 100 102-4 4 2

Gresham 18-U 004 10x-5 7 0