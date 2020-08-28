 Skip to main content
Greg Holoch Memorial golf tournament approaching
YORK – The York High School Athletic Booster Club will be sponsoring the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the York Country Club.

There will be a shotgun start at noon. This will be a four-person scramble that will include a hamburger feed. The tournament will include team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight, team mulligans, flag prizes for every hole and drawing for additional prizes. To register a team, contact the York Country Club Pro Shop at 402-362-3721. The deadline for entries is Monday, Sept. 14. The $200 per team payment is to be made at the registration table on Sept. 27 before the start. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the York High School athletics. The alternate date for the event (if postponed) is Sunday, Oct. 18.

