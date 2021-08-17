Greg Holloch golf tourney is September 12 at YCC

The York High School Booster Club will sponsor the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament on September 12, 2021 at noon at the York Country Club.

The format is a four-person scramble and the cost is $200 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf; a cart; lunch; team mulligans and team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight.

There will also be flag prizes on every hole and a drawing for other prizes.

To register contact the York Country Club Pro Shop at 362-3721. Don’t wait, get your team registered as the deadline for team entries will be Saturday, September 4.

All proceeds will go directly to help fund York High School Athletics.

If you have any questions call Scott Koch at 362-6067.

The alternate date for this event is Sunday, September 26 in case of inclement weather.