SHELBY — The 2023 Goldenrod Conference vs. Crossroads Conference All-Star volleyball game will be played at Shelby-Rising City High School on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

Over the past several seasons the game has been played at Cross County High School the Friday after Memorial Day.

The Goldenrod Conference includes Burwell, Central Valley, Riverside, Humphrey St. Francis, Palmer, Fullerton, Elba, Heartland Lutheran and Nebraska Christian.

The Crossroads Conference is Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, (BDS), Exeter-Milligan, Shelby-Rising City, Cross County, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Hampton, Meridian, Dorchester, Giltner, McCool Junction, East Butler and Osceola.

The Goldenrod will be coached by Nebraska Christian’s Amy Schreiber and she will be assisted by Riverside’s Meridee Heikes.

On the other bench, Cross County’s Emmie Noyd will lead the CRC with BDS’ Kari Jo Alfs the assistant.

GRC Roster

Name, School, Number

Cora Gideon, Burwell, 1

Taya Engle, Central Valley, 2

Kayce Martinsen, Riverside, 3

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis, 4

Emma Baumgart Humphrey, St. Francis, 5

Emma Rankin, Riverside, 6

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 8

Jaime Wysocki, Elba, 10

Reghan Flynn, Nebraska Christian, 11

Tessa Deets, Humphrey St. Francis, 12

Hannah Baumgart, Humphrey St. Francis, 30

Amy Schreiber, Nebraska Christian, Head Coach

Meridee Heikes, Riverside Assistant Coach

CRC Roster

Name, School, Number

Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 1

Liberty Bake,r Shelby-Rising City, 2

Bren Lemburg Cross County 5

Kenzie Wruble, High Plains, 7

Lily Otte, Nebraska Lutheran 8

Hailey Lindburg, High Plains, 10

Lillian Dose, Hampton, 12

Ashley Schlegel, BDS, 13

Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 21

JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 25

Malory Dickson, BDS, 26

Emmie Noyd, Cross County, Head Coach

Kari Jo Alfs, BDS, Assistant Coach