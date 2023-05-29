Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OSCEOLA – The 2022-23 high school sports season just came to a close earlier this past week when the boys state golf tournament wrapped up a two-day run at four venues across the state.

The basketball season was over in early March, but the play of Humphrey St. Francis twins Hannah and Emma Baumgart looked more like vintage mid-season for the Goldenrod Conference in Friday night’s GRC vs. Crossroads Conference All-Star Basketball game at Osceola High School.

Hannah led the way with 16 points and Emma added 15, while both Dylan Peterson of Burwell and Rhegan Flynn of Nebraska Christian added 10 in the 72-48 win.

The Crossroads Conference was in trouble early as they trailed 16-0 in the first half before Exeter-Milligan’s Jozie Kanode and Giltner’s Addison Wilson broke the scoring drought with five points over the final 2:14 of the opening quarter.

The Goldenrod led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and 35-16 at the half.

In the third quarter the Baumgart’s took over as Hannah scored 12 of her 16 points and Emma had nine of her 15 as the lead grew to 60-32 through three quarter.

The CRC was led in scoring in the game by Nebraska Lutheran’s Lily Otte who finished with 15 and BDS’ JessaLynn Hudson who finished with 11.

The Goldenrod finished the game 30 of 74 from the field and 8 of 30 on 3-point shots. They were 4 of 10 at the foul stripe.

The Crossroads Conference was 20 of 58 from the field overall which included 2 of 15 on 3-points attempts. They were just 6 of 22 on foul shot attempts.

The CRC did win the rebounding war 44-39 but turned the ball over 21 times to just 10 for the GRC.

Goldenrod 18 17 25 12 – 72

Crossroads 5 11 16 16 – 48

GRC: Engel 3, E. Baumgart 15, H. Baumgart 16, Peterson 10, Wysocki 3, Flynn 10, Maxfield 3, Holley 7, Kosch 6. Totals-30-74 (8-30) 4-10 72.

CRC: Boden 2, Wilson 4, Kanode 3, Otte 15, Turrubiates 2, Ward 5, Miller 4, Bongers 2, Hudson 11. Totals-20-58 (2-15) 6-22-48.