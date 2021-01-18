Graham, Sterup lead Cross County/Osceola in home invite

STROMSBURG – Nobody was going to catch the David City wrestling squad Saturday at the 15-team Cross County/Osceola Invite.
David City won the invite with 207.5 points thanks to four of its wrestlers placing first while seven others took runner-up. Amherst finished second in the team race with 136.5 points, edging third-place St. Paul, which scored 120.5.
Two York News-Times’ area teams competed in the host Cross County/Osceola Twisters and High Plains Storm.
Cross County/Osceola finished fifth with 106 points behind strong performances from its two leaders, Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup. High Plains was 11th with 34.
Graham, a junior who came in rated as the No. 1 152-pounder in Class C by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, went 5-0 on the day. He pinned his first four opponents, then shut out David City’s Clayton Harris 6-0 in the title match. Graham is now 27-2 on the season.
As for the 6-foot-4 Sterup, a recent Concordia University football commit, the senior came into the invite rated as the No.1 220-pounder in Class C. But on Saturday, he wrestled at 195 and didn’t lose, either. Sterup went 5-0 and won his opening four matches by pin. In his championship match against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City’s Aiden Worthey, Sterup dominated with an easy 11-2 major decision to improve to 28-1.
The only other Twister to finish top-three was heavyweight Terrance Heyes, who took third and is now 14-5. Heyes pinned his first three opponents but lost a tough 1-0 match to David City’s Jake Ingwersen in the semifinals. He earned third over St. Paul’s Rylie Thomsen via injury default.
High Plains was led by Wyatt Urkoski at 138 pounds and Javier Marino at 132.
Urkoski placed third and went 4-1. He won his third-place match by major decision, 10-2, over Amherst’s Creyton Cumpston. Urkoski is now 17-9 on the year.
Marino went 2-3 and finished fourth. His wins came against Clarkson/Leigh’s Dylan Higby (6-4 decision) and Nebraska Christian’s Will Twogood (pin in 1 minute, 25 seconds). Marino is 12-9 now.
Final team scoring: 1. David City 207.5; 2. Amherst 136.5; 3. St. Paul 120.5; 4. Norfolk Catholic 116.5; 5. Cross County/Osceola 106; 6. Twin River 95; 7. Humboldt-Table-Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 46; 8. Clarkson/Leigh 40; 10. Doniphan-Trumbull 37; 11. High Plains 34; 12. Weeping Water 31; 13. Wisner-Pilger 27; 14. South Central Unified 22; 15. Friend 1.