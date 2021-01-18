Graham, Sterup lead Cross County/Osceola in home invite

STROMSBURG – Nobody was going to catch the David City wrestling squad Saturday at the 15-team Cross County/Osceola Invite.

David City won the invite with 207.5 points thanks to four of its wrestlers placing first while seven others took runner-up. Amherst finished second in the team race with 136.5 points, edging third-place St. Paul, which scored 120.5.

Two York News-Times’ area teams competed in the host Cross County/Osceola Twisters and High Plains Storm.

Cross County/Osceola finished fifth with 106 points behind strong performances from its two leaders, Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup. High Plains was 11th with 34.

Graham, a junior who came in rated as the No. 1 152-pounder in Class C by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, went 5-0 on the day. He pinned his first four opponents, then shut out David City’s Clayton Harris 6-0 in the title match. Graham is now 27-2 on the season.