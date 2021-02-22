Graham’s state title dream comes true

OMAHA – Cross County/Osceola head wrestling coach Matt Carroll put it simply when asked what was the biggest reason Cameron Graham won the Class C 152-pound state championship on Saturday: when Graham gets his opponent on their back, it’s game over.

So when Graham gained position on Central City’s Tanner Schneiderheinz, the title match was quickly on its way to ending. Graham pinned Schneiderheinz in 3 minutes, 18 seconds to become a state champ, the first since Cross County and Osceola came together and the first who Carroll has coached.

“He was so locked in mentally, so much laser focus before the match,” Carroll said of Graham, who ended his junior year 48-3. “Cam is so dangerous if he gets an opponent to their back – they’re in big trouble. He never forced anything and just took what was there, and that is huge in a big match like that one.”

Graham’s state title means a lot to the CCO program. Carroll said he was in a state of disbelief for a few moments following the match because it was something he’s been striving for and dreaming about since he started coaching.