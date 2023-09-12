HASTINGS – The York Dukes have a had a busy week already with the Central City quad Monday night and the Hastings invite at the Lochland Country Club on Tuesday.

York won the CC quad with team score of 211 with three girls posting rounds in the low 50’s.

On Tuesday the team tee’d it up with teams from Kearney, Adams Central, Kearney Catholic, North Platte, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings and Lincoln Lutheran.

York’s 393 was good for fifth place overall.

The winning individual score was turned in by Addi Peterson of Kearney with a 79; second was Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central with an 80 and rounding out the top three was another Kearney Bearcat as Lauren Lydiatt fired an 83.

York freshman Josie Rauert led the Dukes with a career best round of 94 and a 12th place medal, but Milan Babcock and McKinlee Legg all stayed out of the triple digits to help the Dukes shoot their lowest score of the year.

Babcock earned 15th place with 99 and Legg also fired a 99.

York’s final score of the day was by Lael Schwarz with a 101. Freshman Ashlyn Walz finished with a 107 and 22nd place.

“Today the varsity competed in the Hastings Invite and took fifth with a 393, our lowest team score of the season. It was great to see the girls break into the 40s in several instances and Josie shot her career best with a round of 94,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “Milan has come a long way from where she was a couple of weeks ago and we were happy to see her back under 100. McKinlee put together another round in the 90s and that definitely boosted our team.”

“Last night the York varsity and JV traveled to Central City for a quad with GINW and GICC. York finished first with a team score of 211.Lael, Josie, and Ashlyn led the way on the varsity squad with rounds in the low 50s,” said Miller. “Each one of them had opportunities to break into the 40s and that was nice to see. Maelynn Ericson had our best score of the night and was very consistent with her round.”

York will host Seward in a dual at 4 p.m. on Monday and then travel to Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln on Thursday, September 21 for the Pius X invite.

“This was our sixth event in eight days so the girls are finding their groove,” Miller stated. “Hopefully we can continue to improve as we are not quite playing to our potential but are certainly getting closer.”

Team scoring-1.Kearney 340; 2.Adams Central 376; 3.Kearney Catholic 387; 4.North Platte 391; 5.York 393; Doniphan-Trumbull NTS; Hastings NTS; Lincoln Lutheran NTS.