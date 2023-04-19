YORK – York’s Scott Koch used a seven-wood on Monday, April 17 to cover the 148-yards on hole No. 14 at the York Country Club to record a hole-in-one.
The feat was witnessed by Dick Luethje, Adam Broughton, Al Zavodny and Larry Kennedy.
