Heartland, Fillmore second and third at Superior, Broncos 12th

SUPERIOR – The Sandy Creek Cougars led a 1-through-6 finish by Southern Nebraska Conference teams at the Superior Invite last week.

Sandy Creek fired a team score of 356, with Heartland a ways back with a 385 for second and third place going to Fillmore Central with a 390. Centennial finished in 12th place with a score of 456.

Sutton was fourth (411), fifth place went to Thayer Central with 412 strokes and rounding out the six SNC teams was Fairbury with a 414.

Fillmore Central’s Koby Head was the overall medalist shooting a 42 on both the front and back nines for an 84 to edge Sandy Creek’s Tobey Turman who turned in a scorecard with an 85.

Third and fourth went to Cougars Rodney McDonald and Derek Story, while Hastings JV’s Tanner Bauer was fifth with an 89.

The Huskies were led by Reeve Oswald who finished in a ninth place tie shooting a 94; Alex Goertzen was 12th with a 96; Jake Regier was 13th shooting a 97 and rounding out Huskie scoring was Mason Hiebner in 17th with a 98.

Along with championship medalist Head, Riley Hiatt was in a tie for ninth with a 94; Aiden Trowbridge fired a 106 as did Kellan Wusk for 31st place.