YORK – Last Friday morning (June 16) at the York Country Club, 144 golfers, 36 teams headed out to their respective starting holes and began an 18-hole journey to win the York Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.

The format was a four-person scramble with each hole of the tournament being sponsored by one of the local businesses in the York area.

Teams were able to purchase mulligans, while refreshments, goodies and games were held at each stop along the way with prizes and all kinds of take-home items.

There were two flights with a first through third place prized awarded in each flight.

The second flight was won by McCormicks Heating and Air #2 with team members, Frazzie Wynn, Kevin Lundy, Zane Gossard and Danny Holland.

Second place was McCormick’s Heating and Air #1 with their four team members being Tim Arndt, Rocky Karber, Caleb Schelkopf and Mike Leu.

And bringing home third place was Advance Services #1 with that team being made up of; Christy Sandall, Nathan Sandall, Terry Nienhueser and Rachel Alm.

In the championship flight the team of Cody Holoch, Zac Holoch, Aaron Purvis and Tanner Schwanz led Cornerstone Bank to the championship.

The second-place team was York General with Bob McQuistan, John Kowalski, Jon Larson and Justin McQuistan.

Finally wrapping up third was Midwest Bank with team members; Jordan Rathke, Marcus Harlow, Derek Harlow and Choc Bowen.

Hole sponsors included:

1-Cornerstone Bank

2-G-Force staffed by Waco CBO

3-Advance Services

4-Central Valley Ag

5-KAWL-KTMX Radio

6-York State Bank

7-Truck Center Companies

8-Green Realty & Auction

9-York News-Times

10-Cornerstone Insurance Group

11-Midwest Bank

12-ALLO Fiber

13-Dollar Fresh

14-Overland Ready Mixed/Staffed by Teammates of York

15-Winn Heavy Duty Repair

16-Community Title Co.

17-York General/Staffed with United Way of York

18-Collins Aerospace