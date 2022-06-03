Goldenrod takes the CRC girls in volleyball, too

STROMSBURG - There were no medals, no plaques or trophies, just pride on the line when the Goldenrod Conference and Crossroads Conference all-stars battled it out for bragging rights at Cross County High School on Friday night.

In some cases it would be the final time that the girls would compete at the high school level and maybe the final time they would get to share a court together with their friends and teammates before moving on to the next chapter of their lives.

The Goldenrod Conference girls all-star volleyball team went into Friday night’s matchup already one-up in the all-star circuit as they won the all-star basketball game last Friday in Osceola, 59-48.

Many of the same girls who were a part of that game returned to play volleyball on Friday night.

The game was dominated by the Goldenrod Conference as they earned the 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Crossroads Conference.

The teams actually played a fourth game and the CRC came back from down 24-19, but the GRC won 26-24,

The GRC was much more aggressive at the net as they hammered 39 team kills to 24 for the CRC.

In the first set the teams exchanged points as both were making a lot of mistakes and showing the rust of not having played competitively for a while.

The Goldenrod led 9-4, but the CRC closed the gap and took the lead behind Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky who had four kills in the first set and led the CRC in the match with 10.

With the CRC leading 21-20, the GRC ran off five straight points. Two kills from Central Valley’s Vanessa Wood gave the GRC a 23-21 lead and they went on to close out the win.

The Goldenrod girls and CRC were deadlocked in the second set at 9-9, but balance at the net with three kills from Jordan Plumbtree of Fullerton and three more from Olivia Macken the GRC took a 19-15 lead and closed out the set on a 6-3 run for the win.

The CRC got out strong in the third set and went up 5-3, but the GRC kept attacking and took the lead at 13-12 and never looked back.

They opened the lead to 18-14 and the CRC never got closer than four points at 23-19.

Along with Jansky’s game-high 10 kills, BDS’s Mariah Sliva added eight. Cross County’s Chloe Sandell had four kills and two blocks. The CRC’s only ace was delivered by Jansky.

The GRC was led by Tabitha Siep of Nebraska Christian with nine kills, Wood finished with eight and Plumbtree added five.

The GRC had four ace serves with Dilynn Wood of Central Valley leading the team with two.