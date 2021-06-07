Goldenrod girls edge CRC in all-star basketball challenge

OSCEOLA - The venue for the annual Goldenrod Conference vs. Crossroads Conference girls basketball game shifted from Central City to Osceola this year.

After the 2020 game was not played due to COVID-19, the all-stars were out in force for both teams and the game went to the wire before the Goldenrod Conference secured the 49-46 win.

Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner, who signed to play basketball for Amy Williams and the Huskers starting next school year, stole the show offensively with 25 points, eight of those in the fourth quarter when the CRC took its only lead in the game.

The Goldenrod led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but a balanced CRC offensive attack outscored the GRC over the final eight minutes and tied the game at 34-34 entering the final 10 minutes.

Scoring from BDS’ Macy Kamler with four of her eight points and baskets from Brooke Bannister of High Plains, Allie Neujahr of Shelby-Rising City, Abigail Zoubek of Dorchester who shared team high-honors with Kamler, Jordan Bolte of BDS and Erica Stratman of Cross County drew the CRC even.

The GRC upped the lead back to 41-36 as two steals and baskets from Weidner gave Goldenrod some breathing room.