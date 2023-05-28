Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OSCEOLA – With conference pride on the line Friday night at Osceola High School, the Goldenrod and Crossroad Conference boys all-star teams were not shy about putting up the 3-point shot.

Most of those deep tries were well beyond the 3-point circle.

As the game wound down, however, and the game was still in the balance, both teams turned to a more regular style of play and the Goldenrod came away with a 106-104 win in double overtime.

While the Crossroads fired up 73 3-pointers and hit 20, the GRC pounded the ball inside to Nebraska Christian’s Gabriel Langmeier, who led the GRC with 18 points, most of those coming on his baby hook. He scored 14 second-half points.

The Goldenrod placed six players in double figures on Friday night as both Carson Bloom and Klayton Kleffner of Riverside contributed 17 points each.

Humphrey St. Francis’ Kegan Hackerott totaled 14 while Tyler Gochenour of Fullerton and Jaden Kosch of HSF added 11 each.

The GRC was 44 of 105 from the field overall and 12 of 36 on 3-points shots.

The Crossroads Conference trailed 29-25 at the end of the first quarter and 49-43 at the break, but that is when Nebraska Lutheran’s Trey Richert knocked down three 3-pointers early in the third to give the CRC a 56-52 lead. Richert scored 30 points while Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney ended his high school career at home with 25.

Despite the barrage of 3-pointers, the game came down to the final minutes in regulation when GRC scored late following a steal to force OT tied at 93-93.

The CRC led 98-96 with 12.8 seconds to play when Langmeier sent the game to a second overtime with a short basket in the paint.

The CRC led 104-102 with when Bloom drilled a long 3-pointer to put the Goldenrod All-Stars on top 105-104.

The CRC had to foul several times before they sent their opponent to the foul line, where Bloom knocked down 1 of 2 shots for the 106-104 lead with 4.3 seconds to play.

The CRC inbounded the ball to Richert who got the ball just shy of midcourt, got to the right corner where his step back 3-point shot hit the back of the rim and the GRC secured the rebound and the win.

Other scoring for the CRC included; Cross County’s Hayden Allen his six 3-pointers for 18 points and BDS’ Zachary Hoins had 10.

The CRC was 39 of 108 overall and the two teams combined to go 13 of 26 at the foul line.

The Goldenrod Conference held a 70-54 advantage on the glass and turned the ball over 15 times to 12 for the CRC.

Goldenrod 29 20 19 25 5 8 – 106

Crossroads 25 18 25 25 5 6 – 104

GRC: Keene 6, Schriber 6, Gochenour 11, Bloom 17, Perdew 2, Hackerott 14, Roberts 4, Kleffner 17, Langmeier 18, Kosch 11. Totals- 44-105 (12-36) 6-16-106

CRC: Borgman 5, Richert 30, Zelasney 25, Hueske 8, Pierce 3, Z. Hoins 10, C. Hoins 2, Neville 3, Allen 18. Totals-39-108 (20-73) 7-10-104