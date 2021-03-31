Glebe and Seevers lead York past Fillmore Central and Northwest

YORK – The weather Tuesday at the York Triangular at York Country Club was borderline suitable for golf.
The heavy breeze from the north dropped the wind chill into the low 40s and maybe even lower by the end of the event, but the York Dukes surprised even their head coach with how they performed in the adverse conditions.
York posted four scores of 42 or below and defeated Northwest 163-174 to take first place. Fillmore Central was 29 shots off the winning pace with a 192.
"I was surprised that we had six guys shoot 42 or below in that cold north wind. I also told the guys that I know that in my almost 20 years we have never had 10 guys shoot in the 40's or below,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. Our depth is so good that deciding who will play at the varsity or top junior varsity level is going to be a challenge, but it's a good problem to have.”
Another sign of Duke depth came in the scoring where York’s No. 5 golfer Bradyn Glebe posted the best round with a 39 and the Dukes’ No. 4 golfer Ryan Seevers came in with a 40.
Rounding out the scoring for York were Emmanuel Jensen and Andrew Sahling both with 42s. York’s Marley Jensen carded a 45, but his score did not count.
The top round of the day was turned in by Northwest’s Joey Holling who shot a 37, but their next best was a 43 by Johnny Bangs taking them out of the race for the team title.
Fillmore Central senior Koby Head fired a 40 and sophomore Alex Schademann ended his day with a 42. The young Fillmore Central club’s scoring was rounded out by Travis Meyer with a 52 and Riley Hiatt turned in a 58.
The York JVs had two in the 30s as Elijah Jensen posted a 38 and Joel Jensen a 39. Both Caleb Sahling and Marshall McCarthy shot in the 40s with a pair of 46s each.
Malleck said he expects it will be awhile before a solid five on the varsity will bet set.
“I expect it to be an ever-changing situation throughout the season. The four guys who had rounds of 40 or below all bounced back from a tough opening round of the season and as a coach you love to see that kind of resolve,” Malleck added. “Most of the guys feel that they still have a lot of work to do on their short games and we will have a chance to focus on that prior to our invite season starting up next week."
York hits the road to Lincoln on Monday, April 5 for the Pius X Invite at the challenging Firethorn Golf Course.