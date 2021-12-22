Girls prep basketball season in full swing

YORK – As the NSAA’s all-sports moratorium takes effect from Dec. 22-26, the high school girls basketball season is now almost a month old. In that time, area athletes have already put up some impressive numbers.

The York Dukes are once again off to a fast start this year, winning each of their first six games ahead of Tuesday night’s Class B top-5 clash with undefeated Adams Central. Junior Anna Briggs is scoring a team-high 11.2 points, while senior Masa Scheierman pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game to head a dominant effort on the glass for the Dukes.

McCool Junction dropped its season opener at Cross County but hasn’t lost since, riding a six-game winning streak into the holidays. Electric sophomore guard McKenna Yates is turning in a dynamic season for the Mustangs so far, averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 steals and 4.4 assists per game. She’s also among the area leaders in shooting percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage.