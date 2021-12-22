Girls prep basketball season in full swing

YORK – As the NSAA’s all-sports moratorium takes effect from Dec. 22-26, the high school girls basketball season is now almost a month old. In that time, area athletes have already put up some impressive numbers.
The York Dukes are once again off to a fast start this year, winning each of their first six games ahead of Tuesday night’s Class B top-5 clash with undefeated Adams Central. Junior Anna Briggs is scoring a team-high 11.2 points, while senior Masa Scheierman pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game to head a dominant effort on the glass for the Dukes.
McCool Junction dropped its season opener at Cross County but hasn’t lost since, riding a six-game winning streak into the holidays. Electric sophomore guard McKenna Yates is turning in a dynamic season for the Mustangs so far, averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 steals and 4.4 assists per game. She’s also among the area leaders in shooting percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage.
Exeter-Milligan started the season 0-2 but has since reeled off five straight wins ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Friend. Senior Cameran Jansky has spearheaded the T-Wolves’ turnaround, posting a pair of double-doubles in the season’s first month and averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 boards and 3.7 steals a night. She also sits inside the area top-3 in both shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage.
Cross County is off to a 5-2 start after Monday’s win over Heartland, and the Cougars are getting contributions from a variety of sources. Sophomore Shyanne Anderson leads the team in scoring and is a perfect 17-for-17 from the foul line, sophomore Lilly Peterson paces the team’s effort on the glass and senior Josi Noble leads the in steals.
As the all-sports moratorium takes effect, here is this season’s first look at the York News-Times girls basketball all-area leaderboard. All stats are pulled from MaxPreps and are updated through Monday night.
Scoring Average
1. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 22.4
2. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 14.1
3. Lily Otte JR. Nebraska Lutheran 13.7
4. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 13.1
5. Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 12.2
6. Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 11.3
7. Anna Briggs JR. York 11.2
8. Faith Engle JR. Fillmore Central 10.1
9. Celesta Teijema SR. Heartland 10.0
10. Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 9.9
Rebounds per Game
1. Masa Scheierman SR. York 11.3
2. Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 8.0
3. Cameran Janksy SR. Exeter-Milligan 7.6
4. Mattie Pohl SR. York 7.3
5. Bricelynn Larson FR. Cross County 7.0
6. Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 6.9
7. Jasmine Turrubiates JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.3
8. Anna Briggs JR. York 6.0
Courtney Carlstrom FR. High Plains 6.0
9. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 5.9
Assists per Game
1. Destiny Shepherd SR. York 4.5
2. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 4.4
3. Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 3.8
4. Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 3.3
5. Catelynn Bargen FR. Centennial 2.4
Steals per Game
1. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 5.4
2. Sophia Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.0
3. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 3.7
4. Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 3.5
5. Josi Noble SR. Cross County 3.4
Shooting Percentage (min. 25 attempts)
1. Emma Olsen SR. Exeter-Milligan 26-51 51%
2. Anna Briggs JR. York 33-67 49%
3. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 37-77 48%
4. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 59-125 47%
Sara Weisheit SO. McCool Junction 28-59 47%
3-Point Shooting Percentage (min. 12 attempts)
1. Kiersten Portwine SO. York 13-27 48%
2. Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 6-13 46%
3. Hailey Lindburg JR. High Plains 10-26 38%
4. Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 16-47 34%
5. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 17-52 33%
BriAnn Stutzman SO. McCool Junction 10-30 33%
Chelsea Stutzman SR. McCool Junction 9-27 33%
Free-Throw Percentage (min. 15 attempts)
1. Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 17-17 100%
2. McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 22-25 88%
3. Rebecca Hueske FR. Nebraska Lutheran 14-18 78%
4. Chloe Sandell SR. Cross County 20-26 77%
5. Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 19-25 76%
6. Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 14-19 74%
7. Masa Scheierman SR. York 13-18 72%
8. BriAnn Stutzman SO. McCool Junction 12-18 67%
9. Destiny Shepherd SR. York 10-15 67%
10. Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 26-40 65%