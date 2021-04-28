Girls of Duke soccer undone by Seward on the road

SEWARD – The York Dukes are starting to score goals, but a first half defensive lapse put them in a bad start for the second 40 minutes at Seward on Monday night.

The Bluejays hosted the Dukes in Central Conference action in both teams’ second to last regular season games before the subdistrict gets underway Saturday.

Seward took a 3-0 lead and held on as York scored two second-half goals, but came up short in a 3-2 final.

York (1-11) will head to Crete (2-9) Thursday to cap the regular season.

After Seward took the quick 3-0 lead the Dukes cut into the Jay advantage at the 22:30 mark of the second half.

Leah Davis got the ball out front and Skylar Huber finished to make it 3-1.

“Breakaway goal, Leah got the ball out in front of Skylar as she flew down the field, fought off a defender and got just enough on it to squeak past the keeper,” said York head coach Andrew Gowins. “It slowly rolled into the goal. It was a beauty.”

York scored again 11 minutes later on a goal from Nathaly Argueta on an assist from Klaire Breckl.