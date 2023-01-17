Girls hoops teams gear up for conference tournament season

YORK – Conference tournament season rapidly descends upon the preps sports calendar, with the Crossroads Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments set to tip off Saturday afternoon and the Central Conference to follow suit early next week.

With the season more than halfway through the books, outlooks for teams across the state are beginning to take shape. Among the 10 area girls teams, five currently sport winning records and four have at least 10 wins.

York, fresh off back-to-back state berths, is again off to a solid start as the Dukes are 10-1 ahead of Tuesday night’s top-5 clash against Norris at the Duke Dome. One key reason for the Dukes’ success has been some hot shooting behind the arc; York set a school record for made threes in a game in a 13 of 28 showing during Friday’s win at Crete. Senior Lauryn Haggadone tops the area leaderboard in 3-point percentage (11 of 28, .393) and junior Kiersten Portwine and sophomore Chloe Koch – both of whom are also among the area leaders in scoring – rank third and fifth in efficiency from beyond the arc, respectively.

Koch has knocked down 45 of 81 shots from the floor this year and ranks sixth on the area leaderboard in overall shooting position, followed by seniors Rylyn Cast in eighth and Mia Burke in 10th.

McCool Junction is out to an 11-2 start thanks largely to another stellar season from junior McKenna Yates. Yates, who surpassed the 1,000-career point plateau earlier this month, is leading the area in scoring for the third straight year with 22.2 points per game. She’s also tied for fourth among area leaders in assists per game (2.9) and tied for first in steals (4.4). Yates has also been efficient with her touches as the junior is solo second in both shooting percentage (.473) and 3-point percentage (.386) and ranks eighth in efficiency from the foul line, where she converts at a clip of .661.

The Mustangs’ Shelby Bandt and Claire Brugger also rank among area leaders in shooting efficiency, while Sara Weisheit and BriAnn Stutzman both land inside the top 10 in free throw percentage.

Cross County is 12-3 and will look to continue its stranglehold on the CRC tournament, where the Cougars will aim for their fourth straight conference title. Junior Shyanne Anderson is second in the area in scoring with 14.5 points per game; she’s also the area’s most efficient foul shooter, knocking down 58-66 freebies for a .878 percentage clip.

Centennial has won three straight games to improve to 10-5. Leading scorer Catelynn Bargen ranks eighth among area leaders with 10.2 points a night, while leading rebounder Cora Payne sits 10th with 6.5 boards per game and also boasts the area’s top shooting percentage at .474. Bronco juniors Savannah Horne and Karley Naber are both inside the top 5 in assists.

The fifth area team with a winning record is High Plains at 7-5. Leading rebounder Rylee Ackerson (7.2 boards per game) sits in a tie for seventh on the area leaderboard, while senior Hailey Lindburg is tied for fifth in steals per game.

Two teams sit at .500 on the nose – Nebraska Lutheran (6-6) and Fillmore Central (7-7). The Knights’ Lily Otte ranks third in the area in both scoring (14.0 points per game) and steals (3.8), while Rebecca Hueske sits third in shooting percentage with .448, fourth in steals with 3.5 and 10th in scoring with 9.7.

The Panthers, meanwhile, boast the area’s two best rebounders in Reyna Hafer (8.4 boards per game) and Faith Engle (7.8). Engle also sits fifth on the area leaderboard in scoring (12.9 ppg).

Hampton is 6-8, but Lillian Dose is fifth in scoring with 13.6 points per game, first in assists (3.4) and tied for first in steals (4.4) . The senior is also one of three Hawks to average 7.4 rebounds a night along with Gavin Gilmore and Nevaeh Lukassen, good for a three-way tie for fourth among area leaders.

Rounding out the area teams are Heartland (2-11) and Exeter-Milligan (2-13). The T-Wolves’ Savana Krupicka is tied for sixth in scoring, while Jasmine Turrubiates and Malorie Staskal both crack the top 10 in rebounding.

Below is the full updated area statistical leaderboard. Stats are updated through games on Monday, Jan. 17 and pulled from MaxPreps.

Scoring – Top 10

1. McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 22.2

2. Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 14.5

3. Lily Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 14.0

4. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 13.6

5. Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 12.9

6. Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan 11.1

Kiersten Portwine JR. York 11.1

8. Catelynn Bargen SO. Centennial 10.2

9. Chloe Koch SO. York 9.8

10. Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 9.7

Rebounding – Top 10

1. Reyna Hafer SR. Fillmore Central 8.4

2. Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 7.8

3. Jasmine Turrubiates SR. Exeter-Milligan 7.5

4. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 7.4

Gavin Gilmore SO. Hampton 7.4

Nevaeh Lukassen JR. Hampton 7.4

7. Rylee Ackerson SO. High Plains 7.2

Samantha Hueske FR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.2

9. Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.9

10. Cora Payne JR. Centennial 6.5

Assists per Game – Top 5

1.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 3.4

2.Savannah Horne JR. Centennial 3.1

Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 3.1

4.Karley Naber JR. Centennial 2.9

McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 2.9

Steals per Game – Top 5

1.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 4.4

McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 4.4

3.Lily Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.8

4.Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 3.5

5.Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 2.9

Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 2.9

Field Goal Percentage (min. 30 attempts) – Top 10

1. Cora Payne JR. Centennial 46-97 .474

2. McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 104-220 .473

3. Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 48-107 .448

4. Averie Stuhr SO. Centennial 15-34 .441

5. Shelby Bandt JR. McCool Junction 41-93 .440

6. Chloe Koch SO. York 45-81 .432

7. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 68-158 .430

8. Rylyn Cast SR. York 24-57 .421

9. Claire Brugger FR. McCool Junction 22-53 .415

10. Mia Burke SR. York 24-58 .414

3-Point Percentage (min. 20 attempts) – Top 5

1. Lauryn Haggadone SR. York 11-28 .393

2. McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 44-114 .386

3. Kiersten Portwine JR. York 30-80 .375

4. Raegan Hansen SO. Hampton 13-36 .361

5. Chloe Koch SO. York 11-31 .355

Free Throw Percentage (min. 15 attempts) – Top 10

1. Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 58-66 .878

2. Karley Naber JR. Centennial 17-21 .810

3. Sara Weisheit JR. McCool Junction 17-23 .739

4. Ema Dickey FR. Cross County 37-51 .725

5. BriAnn Stutzman JR. McCool Junction 20-28 .714

6. Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 25-36 .694

7. Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 50-75 .667

8. McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 37-56 .661

9. Adrienne Waller FR. Cross County 15-24 .625

10. Makenna McCoy SO. Fillmore Central 10-17 .588

Gahvrielle Lesiak FR. High Plains 10-17 .588