Girls hoops season in full swing

YORK – The high school girls basketball season is nearly a month old, and teams’ seasons are beginning to take shape.

One area team remains unbeaten, as McCool Junction is out to a 6-0 start. The Mustangs have a pair of players averaging 10-plus points per game, with junior McKenna Yates pouring in 24 points a night to lead the area. Fellow junior BriAnn Stuzman ranks eighth on the area leaderboard with 10.2 points per game.

Both are among the area leaders in shooting efficiency; Yates ranks first in field goal percentage, fourth in 3-point percentage and seventh in free-throw percentage, while Stutzman is seventh in shooting percentage, second in 3-point efficiency and would also rank among the area leaders in free-throw percentage if she had enough attempts to qualify.

York replaced four of five starters but is still out to a 5-1 start, thanks largely to the play of Chloe Koch. The sophomore is among the area leaders in scoring (12.2 ppg, fourth), shooting percentage (.500, third) and 3-point percentage (.438, first).

Junior Kiersten Portwine adds 9.8 points per game as the Dukes’ second-leading scorer – good for a tie for ninth among area leaders – while seniors Mia Burke and Josie Loosvelt are tied for fifth in assists with three per game.

Centennial and Cross County are both 4-3, though the Broncos are riding a three-game losing streak into the moratorium. Junior Shyanne Anderson leads the Cougars in scoring (11.6, seventh) and assists (3.1, T-1), and she is the area’s most efficient shooter from the charity stripe among qualified players.

Cora Payne is the Broncos’ second-leading scorer, and the junior ranks tied for 10th among area leaders in rebounding (6.0) and second in shooting percentage (.512).

High Plains (3-2) is the fifth and final area team to boast a winning record. The Storm’s leading rebounder, sophomore Rylee Ackerson, ranks third in the area with 7.5 boards a night.

Fillmore Central and Nebraska Lutheran are both .500 on the nose with identical 4-4 records. The Panthers’ Faith Engle is among the area leaders in several categories, while Reyna Hafer leads the area with 8.4 boards per game.

Lily Otte leads the Knights offensively (12.0 ppg, sixth), but Rebecca Hueske (9.8, T-9) isn’t too far behind and also ranks among the area leaders in assists, steals, field goal percentage and free throw percentage. Samantha Hueske, Lutheran’s top rebounder, sits in a tie for fifth with seven a game.

Hampton (2-5), Heartland (1-5) and Exeter-Milligan (1-7) round out the area teams from a record standpoint, but all three schools have had some standout performers in the season’s first month.

Lillian Dose leads the Hawks in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and shooting percentage, and the senior ranks among the area leaders in all four statistical categories.

Heartland has three players on the area leaderboard in junior Hayden Mierau (rebounding), senior Lilly Carr (steals) and sophomore Emersyn Oswald (free throw percentage), while the T-Wolves’ leading scorer (Savana Krupicka), rebounder (Jasmine Turrubiates) and foul shooter (Malorie Staskal) all land among the area's best.

Check out the full list of area statistical leaders through the opening month of the season. Stats are pulled from MaxPreps and are updated through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Scoring – Top 10

1.McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 24.0

2.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 14.6

3.Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 12.5

4.Chloe Koch SO. York 12.2

5.Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan 12.1

6.Lily Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 12.0

7.Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 11.6

8.BriAnn Stutzman JR. McCool Junction 10.2

9.Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 9.8

Kiersten Portwine JR. York 9.8

Rebounds per Game – Top 10

1.Reyna Hafer SR. Fillmore Central 8.4

2.Jasmine Turrubiates SR. Exeter-Milligan 7.9

3.Rylee Ackerson SO. High Plains 7.4

4.Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 7.3

5.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 7.0

Samantha Hueske FR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.0

7.Nevaeh Lukassen JR. Hampton 6.9

8.Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 6.7

9.Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.5

10.Cora Payne JR. Centennial 6.0

Hayden Mierau JR. Heartland 6.0

Assists per Game – Top 5

1.Savannah Horne JR. Centennial 3.3

Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 3.3

3.Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 3.1

Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 3.1

5.Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 3.0

Mia Burke SR. York 3.0

Josie Loosvelt SR. York 3.0

Steals per Game – Top 5

1.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 4.6

2.Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 3.9

3.Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 3.8

4.Lily Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.1

5.Lilly Carr SR. Heartland 2.8

Field Goal Percentage (min. 25 attempts) – Top 10

1.McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 40-74 .541

2.Cora Payne JR. Centennial 22-43 .512

3. Chloe Koch SO. York 24-48 .500

4.Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 38-83 .458

5.Rylyn Cast SR. York 16-36 .444

6.Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 35-80 .438

7.BriAnn Stutzman JR. McCool Junction 17-39 .436

8.Rebecca Huekse SO. Nebraska Lutheran 33-77 .429

9.Shelby Bandt JR. McCool Junction 14-34 .412

10.Edie Peterson FR. Cross County 11-27 .407

3-Point Percentage (min. 15 attempts) – Top 5

1.Chloe Koch SO. York 7-16 .438

2.BriAnn Stutzman JR. McCool Junction 8-19 .421

3.Raegan Hansen SO. Hampton 7-19 .368

4.McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 13-36 .361

5.Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 10-30 .333

Free Throw Percentage (min. 10 attempts) – Top 10

1.Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 19-23 .826

2.Sara Weisheit JR. McCool Junction 8-11 .727

3.Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 24-35 .686

4.Lilly Peterson JR. Cross County 19-28 .679

5.Shelby Bandt JR. McCool Junction 10-15 .666

6.Ema Dickey FR. Cross County 15-23 .652

7.McKenna Yates JR. McCool Junction 11-17 .647

8.Malorie Staskal JR. Exeter-Milligan 12-19 .632

9.Rebecca Hueske SO. Nebraska Lutheran 10-16 .625

10.Emersyn Oswald SO. Heartland 6-10 .600