Girls from Nebraska Lutheran, High Plains compete at Osceola T&F invite

OSCEOLA – The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers racked up 42 points in the middle and long distance races on their way to a 16 point win over the host Osceola Bulldogs on Friday.

HSF finished with 112 points, Osceola 96, in third was Nebraska Christian with 90, fourth place went to Clarkson-Leigh with 84 and rounding out the top five teams in the nine-team field was Shelby-Rising City with 72.

High Plains had 14 points for seventh and right behind them was Nebraska Lutheran with seven points.

The High Plains Storm picked up eight points in the discus as Emily Ackerson registered a toss of 96-10 and took second place in the event.

High Plains 4x400 relay took fourth place and Kenzie Wruble jumped 31-4 in the triple jump and finished fifth which accounted for all 14 High Plains points.

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights picked up points in the 100 hurdles as Jasmine Malchow was fourth with a clocking of 17.65, while the 4x800 relay posted a time of 12:04.02 for fifth place. The Knights 4x100 was sixth with a time of 59.31.

High Plains will join Hampton, McCool Junction and Exeter-Milligan on Monday in Friend at the Meridian Invite.

Girls Team Scoring-1.Humphrey St. Francis 112, 2.Osceola 96, 3.Nebraska Christian 90, 4.Clarkson-Leigh 84, 5.Shelby-RC 72, 6.East Butler 50, 7.High Plains 14, 8.Nebraska Lutheran 7, 9.Giltner 2

Event winners and area athletes who placed in the event

100-1.Rori Wieseman, OSAC 12.93

200-1.Rori Wieseman, OSC 29.64

400-1.Fayth Winkelman, OSC 1:5.77

800-1.Hannah Baumgart, HSF 2:38.01

1600-1.Hannah Swanson, NEC 6:02.38

3200-1.Hannah Swanson, NEC 12:48.42

100H-1.Chloe Hanel, C-L 16.17, 4. Jasmine Malchow, NL 17.65

300LH-1.Chloe Hanel, C-L 51.76

4x100-1.Osceola 54.47, 6. Nebraska Lutheran 59.31

4x400-1.Humphrey St. Francis 4:34.47, 4. High Plains 4:54.49

4x800-1.Humphrey St. Francis 10:53.54, 5.Nebraska Lutheran 12:04.02

High Jump-1T.Chloe Hanel, C-L 5-1, 1T.Zoey Walker, SRC 5-1

Pole Vault-1.Mae Valish, OSC 9-0

Long Jump-1.Liberty Baker, SRC 15-9

Triple Jump-1.Settje Kennedy, C-L 33-6, 5.Kenzie Wruble, HP 31-4

Shot Put-1.Sydney Roberts, OSC 32-1

Discus-1.Ava Larmon, SRC 98-05, 2. Emily Ackerson, HP 96-10