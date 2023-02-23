MCCOOL JUNCTION – Two area girls’ basketball teams will host district finals on Friday night.

The Class D2-5 district final will feature the Pleasanton Bulldogs with a record of 15-8 taking on the 23-2 and No. 9 rated McCool Junction Mustangs.

That game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

In Class C-2 the Cross County Cougars (21-4) will take on the Amherst Broncos (18-6). The game is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m.

On Saturday it will be a rematch of the 2021 Class B district final when the Dukes defeated Blair 57-52 to earn a ticket to the state tournament.

Blair at York will tip off at 1 p.m.

The winners of each game will punch their ticket to the Nebraska state basketball tournament in Lincoln which gets underway on Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Saturday, March 4.