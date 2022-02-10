Girls basketball season winds to a close

YORK – This week, the high school girls basketball regular season draws to a close before sub-district action begins next week. With the final regular-season games scheduled to be played Friday, it’s time to take stock of where the area teams stand entering the postseason.
The York Dukes boast the best winning percentage (.809) among area teams, as the Central Conference runner-ups have posted a 17-4 record this season. Despite an inconsistent offense, the Dukes have found success thanks to solid play down low from senior Masa Scheierman and junior Anna Briggs.
Briggs leads the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game, while Sheierman paces York’s effort on the boards and is averaging 8.4 rebounds per night. Senior Destiny Shepherd (3.6 assists per game) is the offense’s lead facilitator.
Cross County is 17-6 ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale against Exeter-Milligan. The Cougars previously bested the T-Wolves in the CRC championship game to claim their third consecutive conference crown.
Sophomore Shyanne Anderson – who tied the CRC single-game record with seven treys in the semis against BDS – leads Cross County in scoring with 9.4 points per game. Sophomore Lilly Peterson averages just under nine points a night and leads the team in rebounding with 5.7 points per game. Anderson averages 2.5 assists per game and senior Josi Noble adds 2.3 assists a night.
Exeter-Milligan made a run to the CRC title game as the No. 6 seed and is 16-8 ahead of Friday’s rematch with Cross County, thanks largely to the play of senior Cameran Jansky. Jansky has nine double-doubles this season – including an 18-point, 11-rebound, 10-steal outing during an upset of Meridian in the conference semis, the first Timberwolf to record a triple-double in a decade. The senior has an outside chance at averaging a double-double for the year (12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds) and is Exeter-Milligan’s leader in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks.
The Timberwolves have also gotten big contributions junior Jasmine Turrubiates and senior Emma Olsen. Turribiates adds 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals an outing, while Olsen averages eight points and 5.5 rebounds. She also leads the team in assists and is second on the team in shooting percentage (.422).
After leading the area in scoring as a freshman last season, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates tops the area leaderboard in both scoring (18.6) and free-throw percentage (.808). Yates appears among the area leaders in six of seven statistical categories and is a steady presence for the Mustangs, who are 13-6 despite running four sophomores in the starting lineup.
Fillmore Central is just 10-12, but three Panthers land in the area top 10 in scoring – senior Lexi Theis (16.5), senior Abby Nichols (10.0) and junior Faith Engle (9.3). Theis is the area’s second-leading scorer and ranks on the area leaderboard in four different categories.
Area teams High Plains (8-12), Hampton (7-11), Centennial (7-14), Nebraska Lutheran (4-15) and Heartland (4-16) are all under .500 as the regular season draws to a close.
With sub-district play quickly approaching, here is the updated area leaderboard. Stats are pulled from MaxPreps as of Wednesday evening.
Scoring
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 18.6
- Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 16.5
- Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 12.2
- Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 11.8
- Lily Otte JR. Nebraska Lutheran 11.6
- Hailey Lindburg JR. High Plains 10.9
- Anna Briggs JR. York 10.1
- Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 10.0
- Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 9.4
- Faith Engle JR. Fillmore Central 9.3
Rebounds per Game
- Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 8.6
- Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 8.5
- Masa Scheierman SR. York 8.4
- Rylee Ackerson FR. High Plains 7.2
- Nevaeh Lukassen SO. Hampton 6.9
- Anna Briggs JR. York 6.4
- Jasmine Turrubiates JR. Exeter-Milligan 6.2
- Courtney Carlstrom FR. High Plains 5.9
- Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 5.8
- Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 5.7
Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 5.7
Assists per Game
- Kylie Mersch SR. Hampton 4.4
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 3.8
- Destiny Shepherd SR. York 3.6
- Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 2.9
- Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 2.5
Steals per Game
- Sophia Helwig SR. Nebraska Lutheran 5.3
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 4.1
- Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 3.6
- Lillian Dose JR. Hampton 3.3
- Jadon Hess JR. McCool Junction 3.2
Shooting Percentage (min. 50 attempts)
- Masa Scheierman SR. York 71-146 .486
- Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 105-218 .482
- Anna Briggs JR. York 102-213 .479
- Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 116-251 .462
- Emma Olsen SR. Exeter-Milligan 73-173 .422
- Josi Noble SR. Cross County 54-128 .421
- Faith Engle JR. Fillmore Central 67-165 .406
- Cora Payne SO. Centennial 42-104 .404
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 132-328 .402
- Chloe Sandell SR. Cross County 55-140 .393
Three-Point Shooting Percentage (min. 25 attempts)
- Kiersten Portwine SO. York 34-92 .369
- Cameran Jansky SR. Exeter-Milligan 14-41 .341
- Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 13-39 .333
- Mattie Pohl SR. York 18-54 .333
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 47-145 .324
Free-Throw Percentage (min. 25 attempts)
- McKenna Yates SO. McCool Junction 42-52 .808
- Mattie Pohl SR. York 32-40 .800
- Shyanne Anderson SO. Cross County 40-53 .755
- Lexi Theis SR. Fillmore Central 92-127 .724
- Zaya Stuart SR. Hampton 46-64 .718
- Riley Goertzen JR. Heartland 21-30 .700
- Abby Nichols SR. Fillmore Central 46-67 .687
- Lilly Peterson SO. Cross County 36-54 .666
- Chloe Sandell SR. Cross County 59-91 .648
- Masa Scheierman SR. York 22-34 .647