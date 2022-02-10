Girls basketball season winds to a close

Exeter-Milligan made a run to the CRC title game as the No. 6 seed and is 16-8 ahead of Friday’s rematch with Cross County, thanks largely to the play of senior Cameran Jansky. Jansky has nine double-doubles this season – including an 18-point, 11-rebound, 10-steal outing during an upset of Meridian in the conference semis, the first Timberwolf to record a triple-double in a decade. The senior has an outside chance at averaging a double-double for the year (12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds) and is Exeter-Milligan’s leader in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks.

The Timberwolves have also gotten big contributions junior Jasmine Turrubiates and senior Emma Olsen. Turribiates adds 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals an outing, while Olsen averages eight points and 5.5 rebounds. She also leads the team in assists and is second on the team in shooting percentage (.422).

After leading the area in scoring as a freshman last season, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates tops the area leaderboard in both scoring (18.6) and free-throw percentage (.808). Yates appears among the area leaders in six of seven statistical categories and is a steady presence for the Mustangs, who are 13-6 despite running four sophomores in the starting lineup.