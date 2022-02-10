 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball season winds to a close
YORK – This week, the high school girls basketball regular season draws to a close before sub-district action begins next week. With the final regular-season games scheduled to be played Friday, it’s time to take stock of where the area teams stand entering the postseason.

The York Dukes boast the best winning percentage (.809) among area teams, as the Central Conference runner-ups have posted a 17-4 record this season. Despite an inconsistent offense, the Dukes have found success thanks to solid play down low from senior Masa Scheierman and junior Anna Briggs.

Briggs leads the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game, while Sheierman paces York’s effort on the boards and is averaging 8.4 rebounds per night. Senior Destiny Shepherd (3.6 assists per game) is the offense’s lead facilitator.

Cross County is 17-6 ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale against Exeter-Milligan. The Cougars previously bested the T-Wolves in the CRC championship game to claim their third consecutive conference crown.

Sophomore Shyanne Anderson – who tied the CRC single-game record with seven treys in the semis against BDS – leads Cross County in scoring with 9.4 points per game. Sophomore Lilly Peterson averages just under nine points a night and leads the team in rebounding with 5.7 points per game. Anderson averages 2.5 assists per game and senior Josi Noble adds 2.3 assists a night.   

Exeter-Milligan made a run to the CRC title game as the No. 6 seed and is 16-8 ahead of Friday’s rematch with Cross County, thanks largely to the play of senior Cameran Jansky. Jansky has nine double-doubles this season – including an 18-point, 11-rebound, 10-steal outing during an upset of Meridian in the conference semis, the first Timberwolf to record a triple-double in a decade. The senior has an outside chance at averaging a double-double for the year (12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds) and is Exeter-Milligan’s leader in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks.

The Timberwolves have also gotten big contributions junior Jasmine Turrubiates and senior Emma Olsen. Turribiates adds 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and two steals an outing, while Olsen averages eight points and 5.5 rebounds. She also leads the team in assists and is second on the team in shooting percentage (.422).

After leading the area in scoring as a freshman last season, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates tops the area leaderboard in both scoring (18.6) and free-throw percentage (.808). Yates appears among the area leaders in six of seven statistical categories and is a steady presence for the Mustangs, who are 13-6 despite running four sophomores in the starting lineup.

Fillmore Central is just 10-12, but three Panthers land in the area top 10 in scoring – senior Lexi Theis (16.5), senior Abby Nichols (10.0) and junior Faith Engle (9.3). Theis is the area’s second-leading scorer and ranks on the area leaderboard in four different categories.

Area teams High Plains (8-12), Hampton (7-11), Centennial (7-14), Nebraska Lutheran (4-15) and Heartland (4-16) are all under .500 as the regular season draws to a close.

With sub-district play quickly approaching, here is the updated area leaderboard. Stats are pulled from MaxPreps as of Wednesday evening.

Scoring

  1. McKenna Yates               SO.        McCool Junction             18.6
  2. Lexi Theis                      SR.        Fillmore Central              16.5
  3. Cameran Jansky             SR.        Exeter-Milligan               12.2
  4. Zaya Stuart                    SR.        Hampton                       11.8
  5. Lily Otte                         JR.        Nebraska Lutheran          11.6
  6. Hailey Lindburg               JR.        High Plains                     10.9
  7. Anna Briggs                    JR.        York                               10.1
  8. Abby Nichols                   SR.       Fillmore Central               10.0
  9. Shyanne Anderson           SO.      Cross County                   9.4
  10. Faith Engle                      JR.       Fillmore Central               9.3

Rebounds per Game

  1. Zaya Stuart                     SR.         Hampton                          8.6
  2. Cameran Jansky              SR.         Exeter-Milligan                  8.5
  3. Masa Scheierman             SR.         York                                 8.4
  4. Rylee Ackerson                FR.         High Plains                        7.2
  5. Nevaeh Lukassen             SO.         Hampton                          6.9
  6. Anna Briggs                     JR.         York                                 6.4
  7. Jasmine Turrubiates          JR.         Exeter-Milligan                 6.2
  8. Courtney Carlstrom          FR.         High Plains                       5.9
  9. Kylie Mersch                    SR.         Hampton                         5.8
  10. Lexi Theis                        SR.         Fillmore Central               5.7

          Lilly Peterson                   SO.        Cross County                   5.7

Assists per Game

  1. Kylie Mersch                    SR.         Hampton                          4.4
  2. McKenna Yates                 SO.         McCool Junction                3.8
  3. Destiny Shepherd             SR.         York                                 3.6
  4. Lillian Dose                      JR.         Hampton                          2.9
  5. Shyanne Anderson           SO.         Cross County                    2.5

Steals per Game

  1. Sophia Helwig                 SR.         Nebraska Lutheran              5.3
  2. McKenna Yates                SO.         McCool Junction                  4.1
  3. Cameran Jansky              SR.         Exeter-Milligan                    3.6
  4. Lillian Dose                     JR.          Hampton                            3.3
  5. Jadon Hess                     JR.          McCool Junction                  3.2

Shooting Percentage (min. 50 attempts)

  1. Masa Scheierman   SR.     York                    71-146               .486
  2. Lexi Theis              SR.     Fillmore Central    105-218             .482
  3. Anna Briggs           JR.      York                    102-213             .479
  4. Cameran Jansky     SR.     Exeter-Milligan     116-251             .462
  5. Emma Olsen          SR.     Exeter-Milligan      73-173               .422
  6. Josi Noble              SR.     Cross County        54-128               .421
  7. Faith Engle             JR.     Fillmore Central    67-165               .406
  8. Cora Payne            SO.     Centennial           42-104               .404
  9. McKenna Yates       SO.    McCool Junction    132-328             .402
  10. Chloe Sandell         SR.    Cross County        55-140               .393

Three-Point Shooting Percentage (min. 25 attempts)

  1. Kiersten Portwine    SO.      York                  34-92                  .369
  2. Cameran Jansky      SR.      Exeter-Milligan   14-41                  .341
  3. Savannah Horne     SO.      Centennial          13-39                  .333
  4. Mattie Pohl             SR.      York                   18-54                  .333
  5. McKenna Yates       SO.      McCool Junction   47-145                .324

Free-Throw Percentage (min. 25 attempts)

  1. McKenna Yates       SO.      McCool Junction  42-52                  .808
  2. Mattie Pohl             SR.      York                   32-40                  .800
  3. Shyanne Anderson  SO.     Cross County       40-53                  .755
  4. Lexi Theis              SR.      Fillmore Central   92-127                .724
  5. Zaya Stuart            SR.     Hampton             46-64                  .718
  6. Riley Goertzen        JR.      Heartland            21-30                  .700
  7. Abby Nichols          SR.      Fillmore Central   46-67                  .687
  8. Lilly Peterson         SO.      Cross County       36-54                  .666
  9. Chloe Sandell         SR.      Cross County       59-91                  .648
  10. Masa Scheierman   SR.      York                    22-34                  .647
Breaking News