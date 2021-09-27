Giltner pounds the ground to beat Nebraska Lutheran 59-20

GILTNER – Giltner recorded just eight passing yards Friday, but the Hornets ran for 439 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 carries en route to a 59-20 win over Nebraska Lutheran for their first victory of the season.

The Knights had no answer for the rushing duo of Taylor Smith and Dakon Wilson, as Smith ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries while Wilson added 186 yards and three scores on 23 touches.

Nebraska Lutheran’s ground game, meanwhile, managed next to nothing against the Hornets. Junior quarterback Trey Richert ran four times for 12 yards to finish as the team’s leading rusher; the Knights finished the game with five carries for 15 yards.

Richert threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed four interceptions. Aaron Koepsell finished as the Knights’ leading receiver – the senior caught five passes for 148 yards – while junior Trevor Hueske notched 13 receptions for 101 yards.

Nebraska Lutheran dropped to 1-4 with the loss. The Knights return home next week as 4-1 Osceola comes to town.