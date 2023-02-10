HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks closed out the home portion of their season Thursday night with a 46-38 win over the Riverside Chargers in girls non-conference hoops action.

Hampton led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at the break.

Both teams scored 19 in the second half as the Hawks improved to 8-13 with a final regular season game at Giltner on Friday.

Hampton sophomore Gavin Gilmore had a strong performance Thursday as she led the team in scoring with 14 points and she also pulled down 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Also in double digits in scoring was senior Lillian Dose with 13 points, six rebounds and eight steals, while a third double digit scorer was junior Nevaeh Lukassen with 11 points and four steals.

The Hawks finished with 21 steals as Shae Kingery had six and Gilmore three.

Hampton will begin subdistrict play on Tuesday, February 14 when they will face Nebraska Lutheran as the No. 3 seed in the D2-2 at McCool Junction. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.

Riverside (6-14) 10 9 11 8-38

Hampton (8-13) 13 14 9 10-46