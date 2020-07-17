ALBION – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors haven’t had trouble against Albion at all this season. Not one bit.
On Thursday night, the Seniors traveled to Albion for Legion baseball action and left with a dominating 15-1 win in five innings. The last time the Seniors faced Albion was at home back on July 5, and the Rebels won 11-0. The lopsided win gives the Seniors a 10-3-1 record this season.
The SOS Juniors, however, didn’t have the outcome they had hoped for with the road trip. The Juniors lost for just the second time this season with an 9-3 defeat. Albion lost to the Rebel Juniors 4-2 in the teams’ first meeting in July. The Juniors move to 11-2 on the summer.
The SOS Juniors and Seniors will compete in a tournament in Boelus next. The Juniors’ tournament began Friday and will last through Sunday. The Seniors’ tournament will be July 24-26.
SOS Seniors 15, Albion 1 (five innings)
After the game was tied at 1 following the first inning, SOS grabbed the lead and never let go of it. The Rebels scored four runs in the second and six more in the third to take a commanding 11-1 advantage before racking up a four-run fifth to add to the onslaught.
The Rebels used a combination of four pitchers to hold Albion’s offense to just one hit and one run. Tanner Wood threw two innings and struck out one batter while Max Hoatson, Bailey Belt and Cooper Gierhan all threw one. Gierhan recorded two strikeouts while Hoatson had one.
Gierhan and Hoatson led the SOS offense in the win. Gierhan racked up five RBIs on three hits while Hoatson had three hits with two RBIs. Belt also chipped in with one hit and three RBIs.
Jett Pinneo, Kyle Napier, Grady Belt, Mick Hoatson and Pierce Branting all had one RBI as well.
SOS outhit Albion 15-1 in the victory.
Albion 9, SOS Juniors 3 (six innings)
The Rebels committed four errors in the game and were jumped early as Albion scored four runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 5-0 edge heading into the third.
The SOS deficit was cut to 5-3 in the top of the third when Colin Wingard singled in teammate Isaiah Zelasney and later scored along with Wyatt Urban on a dropped third strike.
Albion responded immediately, though, with a one-run bottom of the frame to bring its lead back to three runs, 6-3.
Albion kept its foot on the gas the rest of the game, adding two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth while holding SOS scoreless.
Four arms were used on the mound for the Rebels, including Urban, Konner Batenhorst, Mick Hoatson and Branting, who led that foursome with two strikeouts.
Colton Kirby had the most RBIs for the Rebels with two while Wingard had one.
