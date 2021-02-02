Gierhan guides Centennial past Fairbury

UTICA — Back on Dec. 15, the Fairbury Jeffs didn’t have an answer for Jake Bargen and the Centennial Broncos boys basketball team. That night, Bargen scored 24 points on an efficient 11-of-14 outing to help the Broncos earn a lopsided 52-38 win on the road.

The two teams met again Tuesday night in Utica, this time in a quarterfinal of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, and the Jeffs brought more of a fight.

The level of fight wasn’t enough to get a win, however, as Centennial, behind 22 points from senior guard Cooper Gierhan, defended its home court with a 44-39 win. The Broncos advance to the SNC semifinals on Thursday, where they’ll play Sutton, the same team that picked up a thrilling 52-50 win in triple overtime in Utica on Jan. 8.

Much like the first time Centennial and Fairbury played, the Jeffs were hot from 3-point range to start — they hit six in the first quarter. Ethan Smith and Dylan Starr both made two from deep.

“We didn’t do a very good job of getting in their air space and getting them uncomfortable,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said. “They were able to kind of line it up, and they’re good-enough athletes that we wanted to keep them in front of us, but we maybe let them get a little too comfortable and get those threes.”