Gierhan guides Centennial past Fairbury

UTICA — Back on Dec. 15, the Fairbury Jeffs didn’t have an answer for Jake Bargen and the Centennial Broncos boys basketball team. That night, Bargen scored 24 points on an efficient 11-of-14 outing to help the Broncos earn a lopsided 52-38 win on the road.
The two teams met again Tuesday night in Utica, this time in a quarterfinal of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, and the Jeffs brought more of a fight.
The level of fight wasn’t enough to get a win, however, as Centennial, behind 22 points from senior guard Cooper Gierhan, defended its home court with a 44-39 win. The Broncos advance to the SNC semifinals on Thursday, where they’ll play Sutton, the same team that picked up a thrilling 52-50 win in triple overtime in Utica on Jan. 8.
Much like the first time Centennial and Fairbury played, the Jeffs were hot from 3-point range to start — they hit six in the first quarter. Ethan Smith and Dylan Starr both made two from deep.
“We didn’t do a very good job of getting in their air space and getting them uncomfortable,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said. “They were able to kind of line it up, and they’re good-enough athletes that we wanted to keep them in front of us, but we maybe let them get a little too comfortable and get those threes.”
Even though Fairbury was on fire from 3-point range, they led just 22-18 at the end of the quarter. Gierhan had a lot to do with that, as he scored just as easily and quickly on the other end. Gierhan, who over the past six games was averaging 20 points and six rebounds while shooting 53 percent from 3 (24 of 45), scored 12 of his team’s 18 points in the opening eight minutes.
“He’s (Gierhan) been really, really good this year — not only scoring the basketball but rebounding and talking, defensively too,” Scholl said. “It’s good to see him succeed. He’s had a hell of a career and he’s fighting for more.”
Centennial took control of the game in the third when it outscored the Jeffs 18-7 in the quarter and led 42-33 heading into the fourth.
Gierhan, again, was a problem for the Fairbury defense as he netted 10 points and connected on two 3s, one of which wasn’t far from the half-court line.
Gierhan got some help on offense in that pivotal third period, too, as Bargen scored all eight of his points during the stretch. With the clock ticking down in the third, Maj Nisly had secured a steal and dished it off to Gierhan from his knees. Gierhan pushed the ball up the court, then found Bargen in the corner. The 6-foot-3 junior calmly took a power dribble toward the paint and unleashed a mid-range jumper over his defender. Bargen sunk the shot just before the buzzer to give his team the 42-33 edge.
Gierhan’s all-around game — as well as Centennial’s tight man-to-man pressure in the second half — was a crucial piece to the win.
“We got some stops in the third and fourth quarter, and Coop was special like he always is,” Scholl said. “He made some big shots and got loose on them. He’s been really good all year, and especially since Christmas he’s been really good.”
Fairbury (9-9) 22 4 7 6 — 39
Centennial (13-4) 18 6 18 2 — 44
Fairbury scoring: Ethan Smith 13, Jacob Martin 5, Dylan Starr 8, Zane Grizzle 3, Andrew Novotny 2, Joshua Robertson 2, Jax Biehl 6.
Centennial scoring: Cooper Gierhan 22, Lane Zimmer 6, Maj Nisly 8, Jake Bargen 8.