GICC locks down Heartland in C2-8 opener

GRAND ISLAND-The saying goes, “momma said there would be days like this.”

I think the words pretty much summed up the night for the Heartland Huskies who were looking to get back to state for the first time since 2018.

The Huskies could do nothing right and a lot of that was because of the defense of the C2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders who locked down the Heartland Huskies in every phase of the game.

GICC led 48-5 at the break and with a running clock the entire second half the Crusaders dominated the Huskies by the final score of 67-13.

Heartland ends their season with a record of 14-6 while the Crusaders (20-4) move on to the subdistrict finals on Thursday.

The final numbers more than tell the story as the Crusaders hit 13 of 26 3-point shots for 50 percent, including five in the second quarter when the Crusaders outscored the Huskies 31-3.

GICC was 27 of 43 over all from the field for 62 percent and the Crusaders defense held the Huskies to 51 points under their season average of 64.8 points per game.