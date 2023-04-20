COLUMBUS – Back in 2019, the March floods that came through Columbus tore up the Quail Run Golf Course, which sits next to the Loup River on the south side of town.

The entire course was flooded and had to be closed for an extended period of time.

The course reopened last summer after repairs and allowing the damaged areas to recuperate from the flood damages.

On Thursday the Scotus Central Catholic golf team hosted their annual invite, which had been held there before the floods and last year was at Elks Country Club – located north of Columbus – as the course continued to be under repair.

Last year the Dukes sent to their junior varsity to the meet due to a scheduling conflict.

Thursday was a cold, wet and very uncomfortable day for the opening nine holes. The second nine saw the temps rebound slightly and the rains did not have an effect on the teams competing.

However, the winds remained consistent out of the north-northwest at 20-30 miles per hour.

The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders and the York Dukes battled for the team title with Omaha Concordia, Columbus Scotus and Columbus Lakeview remaining in the chase most of the day.

The Crusaders ended up edging York by two strokes 331-333, with Concordia third at 340; Scotus fourth with 346 and Lakeview in fifth with a score of 349.

"The weather was absolutely horrendous the first nine holes; raining, cold and windy but we have to be able to play better than we did even on those kinds of days,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “It's a great opportunity to take a step back, evaluate and learn. The positives are that we were still able to finish runner up at a large meet and four of the guys medaled. We'd just like those medals to be a little different color."

The overall individual medalist was Zach Koch of Omaha Concordia with a 78, while Nick Fleming of Scotus also turned in a card with a score of 78.

The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers were led by Steve Sladky with a 79 for third; fourth was Bodie Fox of GICC with an 80 and his teammate Jacob Stegman rounded out the top five with an 81.

York senior Ryan Seevers fired an 82 for sixth, junior Elijah Jensen was seventh with an 83 and his brother Emmanuel also carded an 83.

The Duke’s Marshall McCarthy also medaled as he finished 14th with a score of 85.

York will travel to Beatrice Country Club on Monday and College Heights Golf Course in Crete on Friday.

Top 10 team scoring: 1.GICC 331; 2.York 333; 3.Omaha Concordia 340; 4.Scotus 346; 5.Columbus Lakeview 349; 6. Logan View 381; 7.Boone Central 396; 8.Oakland-Craig 406; 9.Bishop Neumann 407; 10.Guardian Angels Central Catholic 410.