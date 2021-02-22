Getting the job done – York’s Lyons wins state championship

After the way last season’s state tournament ended for him – a runner-up finish at 170 pounds – Lyons got the job done in his return to Omaha. York’s first-year head coach, Brett Mauler, said Lyons’ title-winning match was a thing of beauty.

“He wrestled a very smart finals match with college-style riding in a match that he controlled from start to finish,” Mauler said. “I’m super proud of him, and if he keeps putting in the hours, he has the ability to do some extremely special things at Chadron State College.”

Mauler was impressed with what Lyons had done all season. It’s obviously not easy to go undefeated, and Mauler pointed out that Lyons had beaten 21 wrestlers who were at the state meet and had 10 wins over state medalists.

Impressed? Yes. But a surprise? Not quite, because Mauler and the Dukes’ coaching staff knew the level of Lyons’ dedication to his craft.

“Kobe is a special individual who has dedicated so much time to the sport of wrestling,” Mauler said. “Wrestling is one of those sports where you have to wrestle more than three months a year if you want to be the best, and after last year’s state runner-up finish Kobe dedicated the last year to wrestling. To see all of his sacrifices pay off was bitter sweet.”