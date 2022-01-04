Garrett Ivey is York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

The York Dukes upset Class C-2 No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia and gave Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic everything it could handle last week at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament. Junior Garrett Ivey played a big role for York in both contests. Ivey took over the game during the second quarter against the Bluehawks, as he buried a pair of shots from downtown and scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the period to give the Dukes a 10-point halftime lead in an eventual 47-40 victory. In the finals against the Stars, Ivey dished out five assists and scored 11 points – nine of which came during the third quarter to keep the Dukes within striking distance in a 12-point defeat. Ivey finished the week with 23 points as York finished the tournament with a 1-1 record and a runner-up finish.