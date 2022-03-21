Garretson and Mustangs third at Doane T&F Invite

CRETE- Led by 16 individual points from sophomore Ryland Garretson, the McCool Junction Mustang boys track and field team battled to a third place finish at the Class C Doane Invite on Friday.

The team championship went to Wilber-Clatonia with 92 points and second was Clarinda, Iowa, with 70. The Mustangs finished the 15-event meet with 44 points while Cross County was 12th with seven. Heartland failed to score.

McCool Junction was led by Garretson who placed second in the 200 meters with a time of 24.41. The sophomore also picked up points in the 60 with his time of 7.39, good for third place.

Garretson also finished in a tie for fifth in the high jump with an effort of 5-8.

The Mustang relays added 10 points to their total. The 4x400 was second with a time of 3:49.86, just .40 behind event winner Tri-County. The 4x800 relay was fifth with a time of 9:37.73. (Members of each relay were not available).

Other top three finishes among area teams included Jake Brugger with a third place in the 3200 (10:53.58) and Trent Neville, third as well in the 1600 with his time of 5:09.37.

The only Cross County scoring on the day came in one event. Seniors Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey took third and sixth in the discus. Hollinger’s mark was a 125-09 and Mickey tossed weight 114-10.

Heartland’s Trev Peters posted the Huskies’ best finish with a seventh place in the 60 with a time of 7.69.

Heartland’s meet in Sutton scheduled for today has been cancelled due to expected bad weather.

Cross County was also to be in action today at the Merrick County Invite in Central City.

McCool Junction is down to host the Hampton Hawks and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Team scoring-1.Wilber-Clatonia (W-C) 92, 2.Clarinda (CL) 70, 3.McCool Junction (MCJ) 44, 4.GICC 40, 5T.Cornerstone (CST) 35, 5T.Twin River (TWR) 35, 7T.Tri-County (T-C) 31, 7T.Louisville (LOU) 31, 9T.Bishop-Neumann (B-N) 29, 9T.Sutton (SUT) 29, 11.Elkhorn Valley, (EV) 18, 12.Cross County (CC) 7, 13.Conestoga (CON) 4.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

60 MH-1.Houston Broz, W-C 8.97

60M-1.Gage Steinke, GICC 7.25, 3.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 7.39

400-1.Houston Broz, W-C 54.04

3200-1.Justin Sherman, CST 10:49.95, 3.Jake Brugger, MCJ 10:53.58, 5.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:19.31

800-1.Ben Alberts, GICC 2:04.39

200-1.Kadren Miller, TWR 24.11, 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 24.41

1600-1.Jackson Strain, TWR 4:59.58, 3.Trent Neville, MCJ 5:09.37

4x400-1.Tri-County 3:49.46, 2.McCool Junction 3:49.86

4x800-1.Clarinda 9:08.58, 5.McCool Junction 9:37.73

High Jump-1.Isaac Jones, CL 6-2, 5T.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-8, 5T.Isaac Stark MCJ 5-8

Pole Vault-1.Ashton Pulliam, W-C 13-6, 5.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 11-0.

Long Jump-1.Harrison Klein, LOU 20-11 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Connor Schutt, B-N 43-6 ¾, 5.Isaac Stark, MCJ 39-8 ¼

Shot Put-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT 52-5

Discus-1.Nathan Baldwin, SUT 158-0, 3.Cory Hollinger, CC 125-09, 6.Damon Mickey, CC 114-10.